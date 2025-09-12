SmartBrief Launches AI-Powered Behavioral Targeting to Unlock Precision Marketing for B2B Advertisers

New AI-driven Behavioral Targeting transforms SmartBrief’s proprietary engagement data into dynamic, intent-based audience segments, giving B2B advertisers unprecedented precision and confidence in reaching decision-makers.

SmartBrief, the leading digital media publisher delivering targeted business news and insights by industry, today announced the launch of AI-powered Behavioral Targeting, a new solution designed to help B2B advertisers optimize their campaign performance and reach more qualified audiences with unparalleled precision.

The new capability builds on SmartBrief’s existing suite of advertising tools, including auto-optimization and Ad Genie, the company’s proprietary AI-powered creative generation platform. With Behavioral Targeting, advertisers can segment audiences not only by traditional demographics such as job title, industry, and location, but also by interests and behaviors derived from the robust content engagement data only SmartBrief can provide. Unlike other tools on the market, SmartBrief’s segments are continuously-refined, built on unique behavioral signals that reveal intent, interest, and readiness to engage.

“Our mission is to help B2B advertisers connect with the right decision-makers at the right time,” said Tom Sikes, Global Head of Sales for Future B2B. “Behavioral Targeting takes that commitment to the next level by turning our proprietary engagement data into actionable insights. Advertisers can now reach highly qualified audiences with precision and confidence, while uncovering new opportunities to drive measurable growth.”

With SmartBrief’s Behavioral Targeting solution, advertisers can:

Reach the right decision-makers with confidence, in a trusted and brand-safe environment

Align with intent-driven cohorts proven to convert

Activate across channels, from impressions to e-blasts

Future-proof campaigns with audience targeting based on real behavior

About SmartBrief

A subsidiary of Future B2B, SmartBrief is the leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and insight by industry. By combining the best of technology and editorial expertise, SmartBrief delivers the most relevant industry news – curated daily from thousands of sources – in partnership with leading trade associations, professional societies, nonprofits and corporations to nearly 6 million senior executives, thought leaders and industry professionals.

