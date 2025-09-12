KW Towing Recognised With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Towing Services in Waterloo

KW Towing has been recognised with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Towing Service category for the Waterloo Region. This award highlights the company’s trusted reputation and commitment to providing reliable service to the community, earning the confidence of local residents and businesses alike.

The Consumer Choice Award is the only recognition in North America that is based solely on the opinions of consumers and businesses. Winners are chosen through an independent research process that evaluates reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence. KW Towing’s recognition reflects its standing as a trusted provider in Waterloo’s towing industry.

Reliable Services When Drivers Need Them Most

KW Towing has built its reputation by being there when it matters most. Offering a wide range of roadside and emergency services, the company helps drivers feel secure on the road day and night. Services include:

24/7 emergency towing and roadside assistance

Heavy duty towing and recovery

All types of machinery/heavy equipment & freight hauling

Vehicle winch-out and accident recovery

Fuel delivery, car battery jump starts, and replacement batteries

Tire changing and on-site support

Locksmith solutions for drivers locked out of their vehicles

Secure storage facilities for accidental vehicles, illegally parked vehicles impound

Beyond emergency response, KW Towing also provides services to various roadside assistance club membership customers who want peace of mind with dependable roadside assistance.

A Commitment to Customers

“Our team is proud to receive this recognition,” says the KW Towing team. “It shows that the community values the work we do, and it motivates us to continue providing the reliable service our customers depend on. Whether it’s an unexpected breakdown, an accident, or simply a flat tire, we are committed to helping drivers get back on the road quickly and safely.”

Strengthening Community Trust

Earning the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in Waterloo reinforces KW Towing’s promise to continue delivering professional, timely, and dependable towing and roadside solutions to residents and businesses throughout the region.

To learn more about KW Towing or to request service, visit www.kwtow.com

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

