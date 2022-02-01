SmartBear Expands Commitment to Atlassian Marketplace, Adding Bugsnag and SwaggerHub Integrations

SmartBear adds Bugsnag for Jira and SwaggerHub Integration for Confluence to Atlassian Marketplace, meeting developers where they are

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, continues expanding its commitment to the Atlassian Marketplace, adding Bugsnag for Jira and SwaggerHub Integration for Confluence. Bugsnag developers monitoring application stability and documenting in Jira no longer need to interrupt their workflow to access the app. Developers working in SwaggerHub can use the macro to push API definitions and changes directly to other teams and business stakeholders that work within Confluence. By increasing the presence of SmartBear tools on the Atlassian Marketplace, the company continues meeting developers where they are.

“Through the Atlassian Marketplace, it is easier than ever for developers to discover SmartBear products that are helping developers to solve day-to-day challenges,” said John Whittaker, Vice President, Growth Innovation and Marketplace at SmartBear. “SmartBear has had a longstanding commitment to the Atlassian Marketplace. As we further strengthen our presence, we bring increased value to Atlassian’s customers while giving them increased visibility into their workflow throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC), including pre-production and post-production management.”

Over 6,000 of the world’s engineering teams use the Bugsnag platform to monitor app health and build better software. Atlassian users gain observability powered by real-time monitoring and root-cause analysis all connected seamlessly with Jira.

Millions of developers rely on SwaggerHub to seamlessly design and document their APIs. By offering integration into the business-critical Confluence tool, all stakeholders across business units can access a common ground to visualize, collaborate on, and understand their API design and functionality. The easy-to-use plugin allows teams across organizations of any size to view and manage API definitions in a common tool that’s familiar to them, minimizing context switching while driving quality.

Zephyr Squad – Test Management for Jira is the No. 1 installed Agile test management application in the Atlassian Marketplace with 25K+ installs. Zephyr Scale – Test Management for Jira is the fastest growing app in the Atlassian Marketplace with 19K+ installs.

SmartBear is also a partner in Atlassian’s Open DevOps initiative, a development experience built on Jira that makes a diverse toolchain feel like an all-in-one, committed to empowering software teams to work how they want, in the tools they want, without sacrificing collaboration or quality.

SmartBear is a committed partner to development teams inside Jira, helping developers gain visibility into their product lifecycle to ease the pressure of building fast and reduce the stress of deploying continuously. An optimal balance between quality and speed exists where the right combination ensures deployment with confidence and efficiency. SmartBear’s support of the Atlassian’s ecosystem delivers developer visibility organically and smoothly.

For more information on Bugsnag, go to: https://www.bugsnag.com/

For more information on SwaggerHub, go to: https://swagger.io/tools/swaggerhub/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, Bugsnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and Pactflow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

