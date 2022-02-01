pliability Adds Professional Golfer Lee Westwood to Athlete Roster

Mobility and recovery app pliability announces its newest athlete signing, professional golfer Lee Westwood

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, mobility and recovery app pliability, who recently rebranded from ROMWOD, announces professional golfer Lee Westwood as the newest addition to its athlete roster. This partnership marks the next stage of pliability’s evolution to educate and demonstrate that movement health is essential for everyone, every day.





Designed to be used as a basic component of any training plan, pliability’s on-demand, science-backed routines for stretching, breathing, and mindfulness are designed to enhance active lifestyles, to unlock your body, and to allow you to move freely.

By partnering with Lee Westwood, his role as a pliability athlete will allow pliability to reach and educate consumers within the golf space and beyond on the importance of mobility. pliability app users can expect specific golf mobility content in the near future, in the form of guided videos provided through a native multi-platform ecosystem and science-backed assessments.

The partnership with Lee is the emergence of pliability’s exciting growth, with more app elements to come and specific paths for targeted maintenance alongside warm-ups and cool-downs, including breathwork for both mental and physical benefits to accommodate all user’s needs.

Scott Perkins, Founder of pliability comments, “We are incredibly excited to be working with Lee Westwood. He is the first of our already exceptional athlete line-up to come onboard outside of the functional fitness space and we are thrilled at what is to come. Using Lee’s extensive expertise as a professional golfer will help us unlock new areas and meaning for pliability users, and we can’t wait to get things going.”

Lee Westwood, professional golfer says, “Mobility and recovery have always been a staple for me and my training, so to be working with the pliability team is something I am thrilled about. I’m eager to share my knowledge and demonstrate how important it is to work on your mobility and show users how it helps me day to day — whether it’s for my golf performance, injury prevention, rehab, and general wellbeing.”

The pliability app is available to download now on iOS, Android, and any web browser. Videos can be watched on-demand, streamed to any screen, or downloaded for offline use. All users get a 7-day free trial before a flat rate of $13.95 per month. www.pliability.com

About Pliability:

pliability is the human movement brand. It’s a company on a mission to facilitate better movement for all through evidence-based technology and the fusion of mobility, yoga, prehab, rehab, recovery, mindfulness, and strength. pliability’s extensive media library features short daily videos, sports-specific sessions, targeted body maintenance, and guided breathwork. All programming is backed by medical professionals, vetted by pro athletes, and designed for anyone seeking elevated health, wellness, and performance. With roots in functional fitness, pliability is now trusted by athletes across a variety of sports, including golfer Lee Westwood, the latest addition to the company’s roster. Dive deeper at pliability.com.

The pliability experience and in-app features include:

● 7-Day Welcome Series

● Mobility Assessment

● Short Guided Daily Videos

● Paths for Targeted Maintenance

● Warm-ups and Cool-downs

● Customizable music selections

● Breathwork

● Sports Specific Sessions – Coming soon.

About Lee Westwood:

Lee Westwood OBE is an English professional golfer. Lee has enjoyed a glittering career, winning a total of 44 titles around the world, including 25 victories on the European Tour. Lee is one of only a handful of golfers to have won tournaments on five continents (Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, and Australia) across 4 decades. In 2020, Lee was named the European Tour Golfer of the Year and Association of Golf Writers’ (AGW) Golfer of the Year, winning both awards for the fourth time in his career, and was also crowned the Race to Dubai Champion for an incredible third time.

