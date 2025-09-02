Skype TX Discontinuation: QuickLink Offers StudioEdge™ as Seamless Replacement

QuickLink Solutions Ensure Continuity of Existing Skype TX Workflows

SAN ANTONIO, TX, SEPTEMBER 2, 2025 – QuickLink, the leading global provider of multi-camera video production and remote contribution solutions, today announced StudioEdge™ and StudioCall™ as direct, drop-in replacements for Skype TX. Microsoft has confirmed the end of Skype TX, with the interim Skype-to-Teams bridge to cease operation by March 2026, creating an urgent need for broadcasters to secure continuity for remote guest workflows.

Microsoft retired consumer Skype on May 5, 2025, but Skype TX continued via a temporary Skype-to-Teams bridge. With that bridge now set to close by March 2026, broadcasters must transition swiftly to protect their contribution pipelines. QuickLink’s StudioEdge family and StudioCall platform maintain existing workflows while adding future-proof capabilities, no system overhaul required.

“With Skype TX being retired, broadcasters need a drop-in replacement that keeps their shows on-air without disruption,” said Richard Rees, CEO, QuickLink. “The StudioEdge suite is purpose-built for this moment, mirroring Skype TX functionality, integrating with Zoom, Microsoft Teams and QuickLink StudioCall, and adding SDI, NDI and ST 2110 support for complete flexibility.”

The recently launched StudioEdge-1 and StudioEdge-2 provide single and dual SDI and NDI inputs/outputs in familiar rack-mount form factors, allowing a like-for-like swap with existing Skype TX hardware. Engineering teams can retain current routing, control and monitoring practices while gaining the advantage of expanded platform support. For productions that need more capacity, the flagship StudioEdge-4 offers four channels of SDI and NDI inputs/outputs, and StudioEdge-2110 delivers four channels of ST 2110 for IP-native workflows. Built-in QuickLink StudioCall technology enables real-time panels, group conversations and live interviews across any mix of global remote guests, with two-way communication and chat guidance to keep contributors confident and on cue.

Operations are simplified through a secure, browser-based control interface with similarities to Skype TX, empowering teams to configure, monitor and manage sources and returns from any location worldwide. The result is a modern control experience that elevates reliability and responsiveness while preserving the muscle memory of existing workflows.

“Whether you’re using Skype TX for one-off interviews or as part of a high-throughput live broadcast, StudioEdge offers a direct, rack-mounted replacement with significantly more power, flexibility and future-proofing,” added Rees. “With QuickLink’s continued innovation in remote contribution, broadcasters have a clear, reliable path forward.”

QuickLink StudioCall is also available as a standalone alternative for former Skype TX customers. Purpose-built for professional broadcast, StudioCall is a broadcast-grade solution that provides return feeds, IFB, granular operator control and real-time low latency. Guests can join from any modern web-browser and invitations can be sent via email, SMS, WhatsApp or direct link, enabling contributors to connect in seconds while operators maintain full command of the experience.

For more information on the imminent discontinuation of Skype TX and how QuickLink StudioEdge provides a seamless replacement for existing Skype TX workflows, click here. For sales enquiries, please reach out to sales@quicklink.tv.