Masque Sound and Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Expands Its Gear Inventory with Sennheiser Spectera

Companies Leverage Groundbreaking Digital Wireless Ecosystem for Broadway, Rentals and Custom Projects

NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 2, 2025 — Masque Sound, a leading theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design company, and Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a leading provider of wireless audio solutions, recently acquired 16 bodypacks of the new Sennheiser Spectera, the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem.

Spectera marks a major advancement in wireless audio innovation by enabling simultaneous mic/line and in-ear monitor (IEM) signals over a single digital RF platform. This dual functionality drastically reduces the need for separate systems, slashes hardware requirements and consolidates production complexity. Each Spectera Base Station supports up to 64 channels (32 in/32 out) in a 1RU chassis, making it a powerful and space-saving solution for high-channel-count productions.

Masque Sound is already deploying Spectera in its Broadway operations, bringing next-generation reliability and flexibility to the stage. “With Spectera, we’re seeing a level of efficiency and audio performance that’s never been possible before,” says Scott Kalata, Director of Sales at Masque Sound. “The ability to run both mics and monitors through a single wireless infrastructure streamlines everything from setup to troubleshooting and that’s a game-changer for our clients on Broadway.”

Meanwhile, PWS has integrated Spectera into its rental inventory and custom wireless system builds, offering it as a cutting-edge solution for live broadcast, touring, corporate and major events. “Spectera changes the conversation surrounding wireless audio,” says Jim Van Winkle, General Manager of Professional Wireless Systems. “We’ve always pushed the boundaries of what wireless can do, and with this system, we’re not just adding flexibility, but we’re redefining the expectations of RF performance, channel density and coordination.”

The system also includes four antenna ports to support multiple RF carrier bands (UHF and 1G4), redundant Dante® and MADI (Optical or Coax) options and enterprise-grade airflow design. A ruggedized RJ45 connection allows for extension over fiber using media converters, and network control is enabled via standard PoE. Each bidirectional SEK bodypack integrates a 3-pin mic/line input and a 3.5mm IEM/IFB headphone output, offering continuous two-way communication for total remote control. The always-on E-ink display, impedance-matched headphone amp and standard BA-70 Li-Ion battery support reliability in high-pressure environments.

The DAD transceiving antennas further extend the platform’s capabilities, allowing simultaneous management of IEM signals, mic/line audio, and data all while maintaining IP54 protection and advanced interference management.

Both PWS and Masque Sound see Sennheiser Spectera as a transformative tool for audio professionals across various markets, with potential applications ranging from theater and concerts to high-stakes broadcast environments.

For more information about Professional Wireless Systems, visit www.professionalwireless.com.

For more information about Masque Sound, visit www.MasqueSound.com.