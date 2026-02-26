Skydio DFR Command surpasses 10 million calls for service, making it the most integrated Drone as First Responder system in the world

DFR Command is integrated into over 25 systems, such as CAD, NG911, and gunshot detection systems from a variety of vendors, including Motorola, Versaterm, SoundThinking, and is always expanding into more

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Skydio, the leading U.S.-based drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, announced today that its DFR Command (DFRC) software platform has processed more than 10 million calls for service, marking a major milestone for the most integrated Drone as First Responder (DFR) system in the world.

DFRC is the operational backbone that agencies use to build and operate their DFR programs. At the center of the platform is Skydio’s Flight Deck, the program used by pilots to manage missions and fly Skydio drones. Embedded directly within Flight Deck are live calls for service coming from any system public safety agencies already use, giving operators immediate situational awareness without switching between platforms.

Skydio DFR Command currently integrates into more than 25 public safety systems across Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), next-generation 911 (NG911), gunshot detection, automatic license plate readers (ALPR), body-worn cameras (BWC), digital evidence management, and real-time crime center (RTCC) platforms, while adding new integrations regularly.

Deep CAD Integration

Skydio customers are live today receiving CAD incidents directly inside DFRC from leading providers such as:

Motorola PremiereOne

CentralSquare

Hexagon

CSI Technology Group

Tyler Technologies

Mark43

Clemis

Enforsys

Peraton

QED

Versaterm

By embedding CAD incidents directly into Flight Deck, DFRC eliminates friction between dispatch and drone deployment to launch Skydio drones in seconds to respond to emergency calls. For instance, our integration allows DFRC to create real-time augmented reality markers as soon as calls come through. Skydio customers can direct their drones to the emergency, eliminating the need for operators to manually enter addresses, saving critical time to respond.

NG911: Dispatch Drones to Incidents Before They Hit CAD

DFRC also integrates with next-generation 911-enabled call intelligence platforms. DFRC provides awareness of incidents even before they are formally created in CAD and immediately dispatches a DFR drone. Operating within Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) environments, these platforms provide real-time transcription, summarization, and contextual data from active emergency calls—automatically generating geo-located markers within DFRC. This can lower drone response time by several minutes. Current integrations include:

Prepared

RapidSOS

Live911

By responding earlier to critical incidents, DFR operators can provide real-time situational awareness as events unfold.

“Our response time is under sixty seconds. So while you are still typing the call into the CAD in another jurisdiction, we’ve already got the drone on the scene of the call,” said Captain Abrem Ayana of Brookhaven Police Department, speaking to a fully integrated system. “That’s DFR.”

Automated Alerts To Rapidly Deploy

DFRC is designed to act on more than just CAD and NG911 entries. The platform integrates with leading location-based alert systems to automatically initiate Skydio DFR drone launches based on real-world signals:

SoundThinking: Dispatches drones to gunshot detection alerts, often before a 911 call is placed. Getting eyes on the scene, even before a 911 call is initiated, can make a material difference in providing life-saving help to victims and apprehending suspects.

Axon Body: One-click drone dispatch directly to an officer requesting immediate support.

Dedrone Beyond: Once an unauthorized drone threat is detected, DFR drones can locate the operator and support mitigation efforts.

ALPR Integrations: Skydio DFR drones respond based on license plate alerts and precise location data from ALPR cameras.

DFRC’s open API ensures agencies can connect from every type of system that matters.

Integrated Before, During, and After Flight

During flight, agencies can stream live drone footage via ReadyLink from Skydio to any web browser. DFRC can also push live video directly into RTCC systems such as Fusus, Motorola Command Aware, and STRAX, as well as third-party platforms including DroneSense, Genetec, and Milestone. This ensures command staff and partner agencies have access to real-time aerial intelligence during emergency calls.

After flight, DFRC automatically uploads media into digital evidence management systems such as Axon Evidence, maintaining full chain-of-custody auditability and CJIS compliance.

“Skydio has such a strong relationship with Axon that some have overlooked that our integrations go far beyond any single provider,” said Callan Carpenter, Skydio’s chief revenue officer. “Skydio DFR Command integrates with any CAD or NG911 system an agency relies on, including platforms from Motorola and many others.”

The Most Deployed and Trusted DFR Platform in the Nation

With more than 10 million calls for service processed and over 25 integrated public safety systems, Skydio DFR Command has become the most deployed and trusted DFR solution in the country.

By embedding directly into the systems agencies already use, Skydio is removing friction from emergency response and helping public safety agencies deliver safer outcomes for the communities they serve.

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S.-based drone manufacturer and the world leader in autonomous flight technology. Founded in 2014, Skydio leverages breakthrough artificial intelligence to create drones that are easier to operate, safer to fly, and more capable in complex environments. Skydio drones are trusted by more than 3,800 agencies and organizations across the U.S. military, public safety, and critical infrastructure sectors.

