Arizona State University’s GAME School launches Gen.G partnership in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Arizona State University (ASU) and global esports and gaming organization Gen.G announced today they are officially launching a partnership designed to create a direct talent pipeline taking youth to ASU’s GAME School , then on to jobs in the creative technology industry in Los Angeles. The youth program, housed within the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts , will focus on educational pathways and careers in the gaming industry across business, marketing, esports events and new technology, along with hands-on experiences with Gen.G.

High school and college students can begin taking advantage of this partnership this summer by enrolling in the Gen.G Gaming Career Summer Camp @ ASU LA .

“One of the reasons ASU earns our repeated #1 ranking in innovation and #2 in employability is because we identify excellent partners that enrich outcomes for all learners. This ASU-Gen.G collaboration will empower youth to tap into their passion for gaming and build successful and fulfilling careers,” said Renée Cheng, Senior Vice Provost and Dean of the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.

Across partner school programs, structured gaming-based learning initiatives have been linked to stronger student engagement, attendance and skill development in areas such as collaboration, problem-solving and executive functioning. At the collegiate level, data from more than 700 students from a Gen.G national survey highlights the scale and momentum of gaming and digital platform engagement among today’s learners. This partnership intentionally channels that interest into a direct academic and workforce pathway, equipping students with industry-aligned skills, micro-credentials and exposure to emerging careers across gaming, media, AI and immersive technology.

“Education has been a core pillar for Gen.G since we launched our Gen.G Global Academy in Seoul in 2019 and have grown it to be the largest gaming-focused high school academy in the world. It has served as our blueprint to help aspiring gamers turn play into a diploma and a career,” said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. “We’ve been working with ASU for some time and believe by combining ASU’s academic muscle with our global expertise within gaming and esports, we have the winning formula to drive the next generation. I’m also excited to share that I will be joining ASU as a Professor of Practice, an opportunity that allows me to further embed Gen.G’s industry expertise into the classroom and directly support students as they prepare for careers in gaming, esports, and technology.”

The first program kicks off this summer with the Gen.G Gaming Career Summer Camp @ ASU LA in Downtown Los Angeles for high school students in grades 9-12 and college students to help them explore careers in gaming, media, entertainment and emerging technology through weekly modules with capstone projects, industry guest speakers and an ASU digital micro-credential. The program will run from June through August at the ASU California Center in downtown Los Angeles. Students can enroll for one week or up to a month-long program.

The weekly modules from the 4-week curriculum will include:

Business & Monetization in The Gaming Industry “From Pixels to Paychecks”

Marketing, Social Media & Content Creation “Content, Culture, and Community”

Esports Operations, Events & Media Production “What You Don’t See on Game Day”

AI, Technology & Future Careers in Gaming “Loading… The Future of Play”



Students are encouraged to register for the Summer Camp by April 30 to lock in early bird pricing and housing on this link: https://gengesports.typeform.com/to/JIn5rTFo . The cost for ASU x Gen.G Summer Camp ranges from $499 to $1,699 based on the number of weekly modules students sign up for. The program price will increase to its regular pricing from $599 to $1,899 in May. Registration is set to close on May 29.

