Sky Elements to set Guinness World Records this July 4th Weekend

The nation’s largest drone light show company to attempt

Multiple world records over the holiday weekend

DALLAS, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sky Elements, the largest drone light show provider in the United States and holder of 13 Guinness World Records titles, is set to make history again this Independence Day weekend by attempting to set two more world records.

On July 4th, Sky Elements will attempt to set the world record for the most live drone shows in 24 hours performed by different pilots, with 26 shows lighting across the nation from east to west. They will start the weekend on Thursday, July 3, by attempting to set a record for the largest aerial image of a cowboy hat formed by multi-rotors/drones at a show in Irving, Texas.

Starting at 9:00 PM Eastern Time on July 4, Sky Elements teams will launch drone light shows in 26 locations over the next 3-4 hours, each flown by a different pilot. This coast-to-coast effort will showcase the company’s industry-leading technology, creativity, safety initiatives, and commitment to redefining the future of entertainment. Each show promises a dazzling display of patriotic imagery, innovative animation, and synchronized aerial choreography.

Sky Elements has consistently pushed the boundaries of drone technology, amassing an impressive 13 Guinness World Records titles. Among these, they hold the record for the largest aerial sentence formed by drones, achieved with 796 drones spelling out “Happy 4th of July 2023” in North Richland Hills, Texas, in 2023 (Guinness World Records).

They have also set records for the largest aerial flag and logo using 1,592 drones at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando and the most remote-operated multirotor drones launching fireworks simultaneously with 1,200 drones in Mansfield, Texas. Additionally, their holiday drone show featuring 1,499 drones set records for the largest fictional character and largest aerial image, showcasing their ability to create intricate and massive displays that captivate audiences nationwide (Sky Elements Nutcracker).

As they gear up for their next world record attempt, their legacy of innovation and excellence continues to grow. With each show, they entertain and demonstrate the vast potential of drone technology in creating safe, spectacular, and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional fireworks. Their commitment to advancing the drone light show industry ensures they remain at the forefront of this exciting field, inspiring audiences and aspiring drone pilots.

About Sky Elements

Sky Elements is the leading provider of professional drone light shows in the U.S., delivering stunning aerial displays for events of all sizes—from major sporting events to corporate and community celebrations. With a top-tier in-house animation team, Sky Elements creates fully customized shows and is the first U.S. company to receive FAA approval for attaching pyrotechnics to drones, offering exclusive “fireworks on drones” experiences. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Sky Elements is committed to safety, innovation, and creativity, ensuring every show is memorable and secure. Discover more at skyelementsdrones.com.

SOURCE Sky Elements Drones