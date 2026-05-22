Six Weeks Out: LegalMatch.com’s Legal Futures Initiative Scholarship Deadline Approaches for Pre-Law Undergraduates

With the June 30th cutoff closing in, LegalMatch.com is urging high-achieving college juniors and seniors to submit their applications before summer schedules take over.

Finals are wrapping up, dorms are emptying out, and most college students are mentally already at the lake. But for the pre-law crowd, the next six weeks are the kind of stretch that quietly determines whether the fall application cycle goes smoothly or turns into a scramble.

LegalMatch.com is reminding students that its 2026 Legal Futures Initiative Scholarship closes on June 30, 2026. The award helps high-achieving undergraduates offset the rising upfront costs of getting into law school – LSAT registration, prep materials, application fees, and eventually tuition.

“By the time June rolls around, most pre-law students have a real number in front of them – what the LSAT actually costs, what prep courses run, what their target schools want for application fees,” said Ken LaMance, General Counsel at LegalMatch. “That’s the moment this scholarship is built for. We want to help students focus on the work, and less on whether they can afford the next step.”

The scholarship is open to undergraduate juniors and seniors enrolled at a four-year college or university who maintain a minimum 3.75 GPA and have a clear intention to attend law school. The winner will be announced publicly on July 31, 2026.

Full criteria and the application portal are available through LegalMatch.com’s scholarship page on Bold.org.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation’s oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch’s service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

press@legalmatch.com

(415) 946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire