Sisel International Reports Global Growth, Product Innovation, and Community Impact in 2025 Year-End Review

Health and wellness company achieves 44.4% sales growth, 277% increase in new enrollments, and delivers 11.4 million humanitarian nutrition servings

Sisel International, a global health and wellness company specializing in science-based, toxin-free products, has released its 2025 year-end review highlighting exceptional growth across operations, product development, and philanthropic initiatives.

The Utah-based company reported 44.4% sales growth from January through October 2025 as compared to that same time frame in 2024, marking its strongest performance in four years. Over a five-year period, Sisel International achieved cumulative sales growth of 139.5%, demonstrating sustained momentum in the competitive wellness industry.

Tom Mower Jr., CEO of Sisel International and 2025 CEO Today global award winner for Excellence in Health & Wellness Services, attributed the company’s expansion to its commitment to toxin-free wellness solutions. “This year represents more than financial achievement,” Tom Mower Jr. said. “It reflects a global movement of people choosing cleaner, science-backed products and building meaningful businesses around health and wellness.”

Sisel International’s distributor network expanded significantly in 2025, with new sign-ups increasing 277% compared to 2024. The company reported substantial advancement across all distributor rank tiers, including 100% growth at the 8-Star level and the introduction of new Diamond Class ranks, with leaders already achieving two Diamond Rank advancements. International markets drove considerable growth, with Japan expanding 153.2%, Europe growing 21% and Australia/New Zealand growing 130.8%.

Product innovation remained central to the company’s strategy, with launches spanning gut health, weight management, performance nutrition, and lifestyle categories. Notable 2025 releases included SiselGUT Essentials Daily Pre & Probiotic, TRIMogenic for metabolic support, GLUCOminish for blood sugar management, and SiseLYTE Electrolyte Blend. These additions expanded Sisel’s portfolio of products developed under its Sisel Safe philosophy, which prioritizes clean formulations without harsh or unnecessary ingredients.

The company’s philanthropic programs also reached new milestones in 2025. Through its SiselNUTRIFY humanitarian nutrition initiative, Sisel International has produced over 11.4 million servings for communities facing food insecurity. The company continued environmental stewardship efforts through founder Tom Mower Sr.’s Earth Stewardship Foundation, supporting wildlife habitat restoration.

Founded on the principles of Science, Innovation, Success, Energy, and Longevity, Sisel International operates globally with headquarters in Springville, Utah, and serves customers and distributors across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia/New Zealand.

Looking toward 2026, Sisel International announced the launch of EMPOWER competitions focused on weight loss transformation and fitness sales, designed to support both individual wellness goals and distributor business development.

About Sisel International

Sisel International is a global health and wellness company dedicated to creating science-based, toxin-free products that support healthier living. Founded in 2006 by Thomas Mower Sr. and Tom Mower Jr., the company develops and manufactures supplements, personal care items, functional beverages, and lifestyle products through a direct sales model. Headquartered in Springville, Utah, Sisel International serves customers and independent distributors worldwide. For more information, visit their website.

