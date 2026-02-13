ADM Tronics Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Results

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMT), a technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products, announces results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025 of Fiscal Year 2026.

The upward trend in revenues, as reported in the Company’s previous quarterly reports, continues for this third fiscal quarter of fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 revenues increased 9% and 7% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the same periods last fiscal year. Research and development activity and expense are continuing on the Company’s proprietary non-invasive musculoskeletal pain therapy medical device. When engineering development is completed, the Company intends to submit a 510(k) Pre-Market Notification to the FDA for clearance to market.

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2025 were $803,088 as compared to $749,510 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 8%. Loss from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $84,441 as compared to loss of $89,269 for the same period last year.

Revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 were $2,664,2611 as compared to $2,447,391 for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 9%. Income from operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 was $27,346 as compared to income of $29,154 for the same period last year.

Complete financial results are available in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for December 31, 2025, available at www.sec.gov.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Revenues $ 803,088 $ 749,510 $ 2,664,261 $ 2,447,391 Cost of Sales $ 530,592 $ 481,331 $ 1,534,675 $ 1,239,527 Gross Profit $ 272,496 $ 268,179 $ 1,129,586 $ 1,207,864 Total Operating Expenses $ 356,937 $ 357,448 $ 1,102,240 $ 1,178,710 Income (loss) from operations $ (84,441 ) $ (89,269 ) $ 27,346 $ 29,154 Total other income (expense) $ (30,415 ) $ (142,500 ) $ 72,260 $ (45,850 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ (114,856 ) $ (237,177 ) $ 99,606 $ (16,696 ) Total provision (benefit) for income taxes – $ 500 $ 1,500 $ 1,500 Net income (loss) $ (114,856 ) $ (237,677 ) $ 98,106 $ (18,196 ) Basic and diluted per common share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – basic and diluted 67,588,492 67,588,492 67,588,492 67,588,492

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Safe, Water-Based Formulations. The Company’s headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered and ISO-13485 Certified medical device and manufacturing operations are located in Northvale, NJ. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at admtronics.com

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward-looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s filings with the SEC, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

