Sisel International Leaders Visit Juárez, Mexico to Witness SiselNUTRIFY’S Community Impact

Sisel International’s partnership with Fundación Gazpro helps provide nutritionally fortified meals to children in underserved communities across Mexico.

Sisel International leaders Milo Acosta, Vice President of Global Sales; Thomas Mower, Director of Global Operations; and Kaden Mower, Sales and Marketing Manager, traveled to Juárez, Mexico, on September 18, 2026, to observe the SiselNUTRIFY program firsthand and meet children, families and community representatives benefiting from the company’s ongoing partnership with Fundación Gazpro.

SiselNUTRIFY is a vitamin-and-mineral supplement developed to fortify everyday meals and help address nutritional gaps among children in underserved communities. Formulated with input from nutrition specialists, the product was designed with consideration for nutritional gaps in diets that rely heavily on staple foods such as rice and beans. Each container provides enough nutritional support to fortify up to 1,000 servings of food. Through partnerships with charitable organizations, Sisel helps provide millions of supplemented meal servings annually to children in low-income communities.

In Juárez, the Sisel team met with representatives of Fundación Gazpro, the charitable organization through which Sisel provides SiselNUTRIFY to children throughout Mexico. Representatives of Fundación Gazpro reported that the organization currently provides more than 30,000 meals to schoolchildren each day. With Sisel’s continued help, the organization hopes to reach more communities and provide more nutritionally fortified meals to children in need.

During their visit, Kaden Mower, Thomas Mower and Milo Acosta answered questions from Mexican media representatives about Sisel and the SiselNUTRIFY program. They also heard from children and families who shared personal experiences with the initiative.

The team toured participating schools and community centers, where SiselNUTRIFY is added to meals served to children. At some elementary schools, students receive fortified meals during the school day, while participating after-school centers provide additional meals alongside educational and recreational activities, including music and sports.

“Seeing the program firsthand and hearing from the families it serves was an eye-opening experience,” said Kaden Mower, Sisel International’s Sales and Marketing Manager. “Parents shared stories about the positive changes they’ve noticed in their children, including improvements in their weight, growth and learning capabilities. It’s given us more motivation to make this program bigger than ever so we can spread it to even more communities.”

Sisel invites distributors and customers to support the initiative by adding a SiselNUTRIFY donation to their Autoship orders. According to Sisel’s program information, a $5 USD donation can provide enough SiselNUTRIFY to supplement hundreds of meals, with 100% of contributions supporting the program. These donations help Sisel continue working with charitable partners to make nutritional fortification available to more children and families.

About SiselNUTRIFY

SiselNUTRIFY is a vitamin-and-mineral supplement designed to fortify everyday meals and help address nutritional gaps among children in underserved communities. Developed by Sisel International, the product is distributed through charitable partners to support child nutrition initiatives. Each container provides enough product to fortify up to 1,000 servings of food.

For more information about SiselNUTRIFY, visit Sisel’s Service Page .

About Sisel International

Sisel International is a global health and wellness company dedicated to developing high-quality, science-driven products designed to support healthier living. Co-founded by Tom Mower Sr. and Tom Mower Jr. and led by CEO Tom Mower Jr., Sisel creates supplements, personal care, home care and wellness solutions formulated without harmful or unnecessary ingredients. Guided by its founding principles, the company is committed to innovation, safety and quality while empowering individuals to pursue health, longevity and personal success worldwide.

For more information, visit Sisel.net .

Sisel International

1-801-704-6700

marketing@sisel.net

SOURCE: Sisel International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire