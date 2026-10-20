Natural Food Color Suppliers Lead Shift Away From Synthetics

As ingredient lists get reviewed, natural food color suppliers are getting more attention in product planning. Many food makers in candy, baking, dairy, snack foods, and beverages are swapping out synthetic dyes for color made from plants. This shift requires help from teams that can match the look, keep results steady, and still meet clean label needs.

FoodRGB is part of this move. The firm is one of the natural food color suppliers focused on tailored color and sweetener options for companies around the world. Its approach is simple: not every recipe problem is the same.

Why Brands Are Making the Switch ?

Clean label rules are changing product making. Some brands that used Red 40, Red 3, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Blue 1 now want other options from fruits, vegetables, and similar sources. There is a catch. Natural dyes can shift more easily than man made colors. Heat, acidity or pH, and how the product is processed can all move the look of a color.

A good supplier helps here. FoodRGB is built on hands on know how for color stability, how it works across pH levels, how it handles heat, and how it fits common production steps. The result is color that stays steady during real runs, not only under lab tests.

Yellow Takes the Spotlight

Yellow makes the change easier to see. Turmeric color has turned into a popular choice for brands that want a sunny, lively look tied to a plant they can point to. Used with annatto, paprika oleoresin, and yellow beta carotene, it helps makers pick from several natural yellow food color options. It is used when they want to move away from Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 in snacks, baked goods, dairy, noodles, candy, and similar items.

Turmeric color also fits the clean label goal because it comes from a plant. For teams that need a natural yellow food color with a familiar source, it is an easy place to start.

From Powder to Pour

More people are buying in many formats. Some makers search for food coloring powder suppliers who can offer steady quality and on-time delivery. They care about shade, but supply reliability matters too.

Drink makers have a different need. They want food coloring for beverages that stays vivid in water-based and performance products. Bright color is often what shoppers notice first, so food coloring for beverages has to look right from the first sip to the last. For blue, FoodRGB gives a few natural options: spirulina blue, butterfly pea flower, and gardenia blue.

A Supply Chain Built for Control

FoodRGB works with one continuous supply chain. They run the growing and the field care of their own plant sources first. Harvest happens before any processing starts. After that, they use mild physical steps. These include squeezing, rinsing, filtering, and concentrating. The result is color made from plants only. It is also odor-free.

They also rely on a large research group. More than 100 certified R and D specialists help customers. Support starts at the early idea stage. It continues all the way to launch. The team also makes over 100 new color mixes each day. Their quality systems support this work, which is what brands look for in natural food color suppliers. The list of certifications includes GFSI, FSSC 22000, SQF, KOF-K, Non-GMO Verified, Halal, CCOF, and SEDEX.

About FoodRGB

FoodRGB makes food colors and sweeteners from natural ingredients. We work with food and drink companies around the world.

Our natural color products are sold under the Organixing name. Our sweetener products are sold under Sweetism. If you want more details or a sample, please check our website.

Media Info :

Company Name: FoodRGB

Email: sale@foodrgb.com

Country: USA

City : Anaheim

Contact Person: Jianjun Wen

Website URL: https://foodrgb.com/

State : California

Full Address: 3860 E Eagle Drive, Anaheim, CA 92807

SOURCE: FoodRGB

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