Siren Marine Products Now Available Through All Yamaha Outboard Dealers

NEWPORT, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Siren Marine’s Connected Boat® products are now available for purchase and installation at over 2,100 Yamaha Outboard Dealers nationwide. Siren Marine gives customers the ability to remotely monitor boat location, view battery levels, check shore power connection, monitor bilge activity and more. Yamaha acquired Siren Marine in December of 2021.





“Bringing Siren products into the Yamaha Outboard Dealer network gives customers access to knowledgeable staff who can determine which sensors are right for their boat with the ease of onsite installation. It’s a one-stop-shop offering for boaters who demand the Connected Boat experience,” said Andrew Cullen, Yamaha Connected Division Manager. “Together, Yamaha and Siren Marine will continue to develop products and technology that make boating easier and create greater customer satisfaction and confidence on the water.”

Siren 3 Pro is a third-generation remote boat monitoring and telematics platform leading the future of the Connected Boat technology. The Siren 3 Pro operates over a global 4G/5G LTE cellular network with the option to add SirenSat, an offshore antenna for customers that leave cellular coverage. Options for sensors include wired and wireless as well as connection to the NMEA 2000® network.

With a Siren Marine Subscription, customers have full access to Siren 3 Pro from the Siren Marine mobile app. The app, available on both the Google Play® and Apple App Store®, gives customers access to the Siren Marine dashboard, which provides real-time information regarding the location of their boat and the status of the monitored systems. Customers receive notifications and alerts of their monitored systems via app notifications, text message and/or email. In addition, customers can choose to enter alert recipients, such as family, friends or neighbors who will also receive text and email notifications.

More information and a dealer locator are available at YamahaOutboards.com and SirenMarine.com.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., markets and sells marine outboard motors ranging in size from 2.5 to 425 horsepower. It also markets and sells fiberglass, jet-drive sport boats ranging from 19 to 27 feet, and personal watercraft. The unit includes manufacturing divisions of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc., including Kracor of Milwaukee (rotational molding), Bennett Marine of Deerfield Beach, Fla. (trim tabs), Siren Marine of Newport, RI (Connected Boat) and Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers of Indianapolis (stainless steel propellers). Yamaha Marine Group is a division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., based in Cypress, Calif.

Based in Newport, Rhode Island, Siren Marine is the industry leader in smart boat technology – allowing boaters to stay connected to their boats anywhere, anytime. The company’s vision is to transform the modern boating experience and lead the way to a fully-connected marine industry through innovative IoT Connected Boat® technology.

This document contains many of Yamaha’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement. Siren Marine is a registered trademark of Siren Marine, LLC. Apple App Store® are registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. Google Play® is a registered trademark of Google, LLC.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2022 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Nicholas Genesi



Public Relations Manager



Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit



Mobile: (470) 898-7278



[email protected]

Neal Wheaton



Wilder+Wheaton for



Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit



Mobile: (404) 317-0698



[email protected]