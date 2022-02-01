LEXI Introduces World’s First Universal IoT Platform

White Label, Multi-Protocol + Edge-to-Cloud Offering – Enables Companies to Work with All Leading Ecosystems and Across All Major Wireless Protocols

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CrowdfundingSuccess—LEXI, the company behind the industry’s most comprehensive IoT technologies that are transforming how both enterprises and consumers manage and automate their Smart Spaces, today announced the LEXI IoT Platform – a sizable step forward in easing the IoT experience for everyone connecting products, across apps, and across ecosystems.

LEXI’s suite of software and hardware provides complete functionality for enterprise customers to deploy a comprehensive Smart Home offering or Commercial IoT project. Fully interoperable with leading IoT products/brands, the LEXI IoT Platform is being deployed across market segments including Smart Building, Smart City, Smart Home, Smart Agriculture, Environmental Monitoring, Industrial Control, Logistics and HVAC.

Universal. Multi-Protocol. Interoperable. Intelligent.

What differentiates the LEXI IoT Platform from everything else on the market is it’s far-reaching, future-ready design that supports all major wireless protocols including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave, 900MHz, LoRaWAN® and cellular – plus it’s upgradable to Thread and Matter. Intentionally universal, the LEXI IoT Platform caters to all major smart home ecosystems including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT and soon Apple HomeKit, HomeAssistant and HomeBridge.

“This essentially is the missing piece to move IoT stakeholders and users into the next level of smart living as the future is multi-protocol and it’s all about interoperability,” said John E. Osborne II, COO, LEXI. “Manufacturers, telcos and retailers need a flexible, future-proof IoT platform to wrap their brand around, while their customers need the ‘it just works’ factor to finally kick in and spur the adoption and expansion of smart-everything.”

Already being rolled out to international telcos, the LEXI IoT Platform is comprised of three core components:

LEXI Mobile Apps: Customizable, white-label iOS and Android mobile apps to add, control and manage devices. Works both with and without the LEXI Universal IoT Gateway.

Customizable, white-label iOS and Android mobile apps to add, control and manage devices. Works both with and without the LEXI Universal IoT Gateway. Universal IoT Gateway: Includes support for ALL 5 major wireless protocols plus a powerful NXP processor to run AI models at the edge.

Includes support for ALL 5 major wireless protocols plus a powerful NXP processor to run AI models at the edge. LEXI Cloud: U.S.-based cloud includes an admin portal, customer service portal, Roles-Based Access Control (RBAC), remove device control, a Big Data backend, and rich reporting & analytics dashboards.

Additional differentiators include:

Only IoT cloud platform built independently; delivers up to 90% cost savings over AWS IoT Core (utilized by competitive offerings)

40% faster in performance (compared to major cloud services)

Forward compatibility with new wireless standards including Matter

White-Label Options : App, cloud, software, smart devices, Tier 1 customer service, reporting & analytics, warehousing

: App, cloud, software, smart devices, Tier 1 customer service, reporting & analytics, warehousing Platform-as-a-Service : Reduced operating costs, effective scalability, provides platform maintenance and flexibility, ready for the future

: Reduced operating costs, effective scalability, provides platform maintenance and flexibility, ready for the future Multi-layered network security with the power to run AI models at the edge

Four U.S. patents in the applications of Machine Learning (ML), Computer Vision, and Artificial Reality to IoT

Flexible suite of recurring revenue services can be resold as monthly subscriptions

The LEXI IoT Platform is interoperable with third-party devices as well as a wide variety of LEXI white-labeled Smart Devices for Smart Homes, Buildings, and Industries. Products fall under the categories of lighting and controls, sensors, security cameras, air quality monitors, water management, asset trackers and more.

“Companies can buy devices from overseas manufacturers, but they don’t have the resources to develop all the necessary software to competitively deploy, manage, report and support the IoT universe they’re offering to customers,” said Scott Cahill CEO, LEXI. “Our white-label, edge-to-cloud LEXI IoT Platform, which we have spent six years developing, brings relief to today’s often frustrating digital existence by providing not just smart, but intelligent connections to generate new revenue streams, attract new subscribers, and increase customer loyalty through a rewarding connected experience.”

Connect with us here to swap thoughts about intelligent IoT platforms.



Follow LEXI LinkedIn as we settle into orbit in the forthcoming multi-protocol universe.



Be part of the charge into the IoT’s next frontier: see LEXI’s Republic Campaign page.

About LEXI®

LEXI offers the ultimate gateway to the IoT universe. Our intelligent LEXI IoT Platform is flexible, future-proof, and designed to empower companies to easily and intuitively add and manage Smart Devices for the home, building, city and agriculture. Our executive team is involved at the board level within leading global standards bodies that are charting the course for the connected future. Built by design to work with ALL leading ecosystems*, ALL major wireless protocols** and to bridge competitive third-party products, our Universal IoT Gateway is unrivaled, the LEXI Mobile App is comprehensive yet uncomplicated, and our U.S.-based cloud services were built by us from the ground up, enabling LEXI to deliver truly unique functionality at up to 90% cost savings over all our competitors. Learn more about the LEXI IoT Edge-to-Cloud Platform and other intelligent advantages at lexi.tech.

*Supports Amazon Alexa®, Google Home®, HomeKit®, IFTTT® & Samsung SmartThings®



**Far-reaching and future-ready: 900MHz, Bluetooth, LoRaWAN, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-Wave plus OTA to BLE Mesh, Thread and Matter

Contacts

Caroline Gick



LEXI Marketing/PR



[email protected]