SimpliGov Expands Platform with Embedded Payments

SimpliGov Payments caps a seamless, end-to-end process for citizens and brings greater visibility, coordination, and control for agencies

SimpliGov, the platform that helps government agencies design, run, and improve how their programs operate, today announced the launch of SimpliGov Payments, a fully embedded payments capability to support end-to-end service delivery for government agencies.

The new functionality brings payments into the same workflows used to manage applications, approvals, and program decisions. Instead of managing payments as a separate step, agencies can capture them as part of the process itself – automatically linking them to the records they support and reducing the need for manual coordination across systems.

Many agencies have already digitized how they collect payments. But those payments are often handled in separate systems, creating manual work, ongoing reconciliation, and limited visibility into how payments connect to the programs they support. SimpliGov Payments creates a seamless, single-portal experience for both constituents and agencies.

“Government doesn’t get to choose between compliance and a great citizen experience – you need both. Payments belongs inside the process, not bolted on afterward. That’s what we built,” said Jill Schornack, Chief Product Officer, SimpliGov.

SimpliGov Payments is available now as the latest addition to the company’s growing platform, with additional investment in service management and intelligent automation to further modernize how agencies operate, coordinate services, and deliver more responsive public programs.

About SimpliGov

SimpliGov helps government agencies deliver the services communities depend on by automating how work moves across systems, teams, and departments.

Government programs often rely on multiple systems that were never designed to work together. As a result, critical processes – like applications, approvals, document reviews, and payments – are frequently coordinated manually, leading to delays, backlogs, and operational risk.

SimpliGov addresses this challenge by connecting forms, systems of record, and external data sources, and automatically routing work through the steps required for a program without relying on custom development or large-scale transformation projects.

For more information, visit SimpliGov at simpligov.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Wagner,

VP of Marketing

swagner2@simpligov.com

SOURCE: SimpliGov

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire