Marshall Electronics Cameras Elevate Elite Equestrian Competition Broadcasts on CBS Sports Network

HUNTINGDON, PA/LOS ANGELES, MAY 12, 2026 — Tyrell Corporation, specialists in high-end live sports and entertainment broadcasts, was tasked with delivering compelling broadcast coverage of premier equestrian events, including the FEI World Cup Finals, which were held in Fort Worth, Texas, and were broadcast to over 90 countries, including in the U.S. for CBS Sports Network. To capture the speed, precision and unpredictability of the horse jumping and horse dressage competitions, the company selected Marshall Electronics CV504 Micro POV and CV730 PTZ camera systems.

“We’re working in fast-paced, unpredictable environments where cameras are often placed in challenging or even precarious positions,” says Marc Genin, Head of Production for Tyrell Corporation. “Marshall’s reliability, simplicity and cost-effectiveness make it possible to capture shots that simply wouldn’t be feasible otherwise. From a camera standpoint, Marshall is the only choice for me.”

Genin’s team deploys the waterproof, all-weather variant of the Marshall CV504 Micro POV camera directly within the course, embedding the solution near jumps to capture dramatic, low-angle shots of horses clearing obstacles and landing with precision. In some cases, cameras are positioned just inches from impact zones or even placed in water jumps, where splashes and debris are part of the shot.

“The creative flexibility that the CV504 provides is unmatched,” adds Genin. “We can point cameras upward to see a horse soar overhead or place them at landing points to capture the power and impact. With the waterproof capabilities, we are able to put cameras directly in water obstacles, something that adds a new dimension to the broadcast.”

In addition to the POV cameras, Tyrell Corporation utilizes the Marshall CV730 PTZ camera for dynamic coverage of interview and reaction areas, commonly referred to as the “kiss and cry” zone. These areas require flexible framing as athletes and coaches move unpredictably during competition. Connected via fiber for long-distance signal transmission, the PTZ camera allows operators to pan, tilt and zoom remotely, ensuring consistent framing without the need for repositioning fixed cameras.

Unlike traditional sports broadcasts, equestrian events present unique logistical challenges. Courses are redesigned frequently, leaving little time for setup. “We don’t get to see the course until we arrive, and it changes constantly,” he explains. “We can’t run cables across the ground, so we rely heavily on RF and compact camera systems. Marshall Electronics integrates seamlessly into our workflow, which is critical when time is limited.”

The production reaches a global audience, with distribution spanning dozens of international broadcasters. Coverage of the FEI World Cup Finals alone is delivered to nearly half the world’s countries.

Genin also emphasizes Marshall Electronics’ ongoing innovation and user-friendly design as key advantages over its competitors. “These cameras are incredibly easy to deploy,” he adds. “We rarely need to adjust them once they’re in place, and all our color correction is handled in the truck. Marshall continues to innovate in a space that’s not easy, and that makes it hard to consider alternatives.”

With a combination of rugged durability, compact form factors and broadcast-ready performance, Marshall cameras enable production teams to push creative boundaries while meeting the technical demands of live sports.