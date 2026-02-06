Simi Khanna Launches Simi Beauty SK: A Natural Skincare Line Blending Luxury, Wellness, and Purpose

Entrepreneur and beauty industry professional Simi Khanna has officially launched her new brand, Simi Beauty SK, a natural skincare line designed to bring together luxury, affordability, and wellness in one holistic experience.

Raised in the vibrant and culturally rich city of London, England, Simi’s journey began in fashion, where she studied Fashion Marketing and launched her first business at 24, collaborating with artisans and manufacturers in Jaipur, India to supply high-end boutiques. After years in the beauty industry, she turned her passion and expertise into creating skincare products that are simple, effective, and rooted in nature.

“I wanted to create skincare that feels luxurious yet is accessible to everyone,” said Simi Khanna, Founder of Simi Beauty SK. “My goal is to give people the opportunity to care for their skin with products free of chemicals and synthetics, while also making choices that are good for their health and for the planet.”

The brand’s philosophy is built on synergy with nature. Each formulation is designed as a sensory experience, allowing the skin to absorb plant-based nutrients that promote healing and radiance. Beyond personal care, the company contributes 1% of all sales to tree planting initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

Simi Beauty SK is positioned as an inclusive line for women, men, and younger users who value wellness and conscious living. With future plans to expand into hotels, spas, and retailers, the brand aims to bring luxury natural skincare into spaces where self-care and holistic living are celebrated.

“Launching Simi Beauty SK is more than just starting a skincare line. It’s about inspiring others to keep dreaming and never give up, no matter where they are in life,” Khanna added.

With its launch, Simi Beauty SK introduces a brand narrative rooted in resilience, empathy, and authenticity. Each product reflects Simi Khanna’s mission to empower people to make conscious choices for their well-being, while enjoying the indulgence of luxury skincare.

About Simi Beauty SK

Founded by Simi Khanna, Simi Beauty SK is a Houston-based skincare brand offering affordable luxury products crafted with natural ingredients. Guided by a mission to promote wellness, authenticity, and sustainability, the brand donates 1% of sales to tree planting projects. Simi Beauty SK is more than skincare, it is a holistic experience designed to nurture both the skin and the spirit.

