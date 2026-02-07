New to The Street(R) Airs Tonight on Bloomberg Television Across the U.S., MENA & Latin America

The program broadcasts as sponsored programming at 6:30 PM ET in the U.S. and 12:30 PM local time across Bloomberg MENA and Bloomberg Latin America.

New to The Street, the globally distributed business television platform, will air a new episode tonight on Bloomberg Television, reaching audiences across the United States, Middle East & North Africa (MENA), and Latin America. Broadcasting as sponsored programming, the show features executive interviews filmed from the world’s most iconic financial venues, paired with national television commercials from select public-company sponsors.

TONIGHT’S FEATURED INTERVIEW LINEUP

Virtuix (Nasdaq:VTIX)

Opening the broadcast, Virtuix showcases its immersive technology platform behind the Omni One omnidirectional treadmill-often described as the “Peloton for gamers”-and its defense-focused Virtual Terrain Walk (VTW) system. The segment highlights Virtuix’s dual-use strategy, AI-powered 3D reconstruction capabilities, and rapid growth across consumer and defense markets.

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH)

Second in the lineup, YY Group provides an update on accelerating international expansion, AI-enabled workforce automation, and strong revenue momentum across Hong Kong, the UAE, and Southeast Asia, serving premium hospitality and enterprise clients.

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

The third segment features Roadzen’s leadership discussing strategic acquisitions and the scaling of its end-to-end, AI-driven auto insurance and claims ecosystem, including rapid claims-to-repair execution.

Alphaton Capital (NASDAQ:ATON)

Closing the interview lineup, Alphaton Capital is featured from Fintech TV at the New York Stock Exchange, where executives outline the company’s fintech-driven investment strategy, capital markets positioning, and long-term vision. Filmed on the NYSE trading floor, the interview reinforces Alphaton’s institutional credibility and global investor engagement.

TV COMMERCIAL SPONSORS AIRING DURING THE BROADCAST

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:PETV) – Featuring SPRYNG®, its injectable osteoarthritis treatment for senior dogs and cats, now available in all 50 states through 800+ veterinary clinics.

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR) – Highlighting the expansion of Focus Factor® into ready-to-drink functional and energy beverages.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI) – Showcasing progress on NEO-212, including NIH-supported research and advancement toward Phase 2 clinical trials.

DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) – Presenting enterprise AI, secure data monetization, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

GLOBAL BROADCAST DETAILS

United States: 6:30 PM Eastern Time

MENA: 12:30 PM local time

Latin America: 12:30 PM local time

Network: Bloomberg Television

Format: Sponsored programming

About New to The Street®

New to The Street® is a 17-year-old financial media brand and one of the fastest-growing business YouTube channels globally, broadcasting weekly across the U.S., MENA, and Latin America as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business Network.

The platform uniquely combines:

Long-form linear television interviews across multiple global networks

A rapidly scaling financial YouTube audience:

New to The Street TV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NewToTheStreetTV

Iconic outdoor billboard placements in major financial districts, including Times Square and Wall Street corridors

A multi-channel approach to financial public-company storytelling, blending television, digital, social, and outdoor media into a single, repeatable distribution model

“New to The Street delivers something no other platform can-global linear television, large-scale digital reach, and iconic outdoor visibility working together to tell the stories of public companies at scale,” said Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street.

