Silver X Mining Begins Trading on OTCQX, Expanding Access to U.S. Investors

Silver X is advancing its growth strategy in Peru, supported by current production and expansion opportunities at Nueva Recuperada.

The OTCQX® upgrade reflects Silver X’s ability to meet elevated financial, governance and disclosure standards as it scales.

Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQX:AGXPF)(F:AGX) (“Silver X” or the “Company“), a rapidly growing silver producer developing a district-scale platform in Peru, today announced that it’s common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX“), effective today, under the symbol “AGXPF.” Silver X has graduated to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB“), marking an important milestone in the Company’s capital markets strategy and enhancing its visibility and accessibility to U.S. institutional and retail investors.

Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

Strategic Step Toward a Broader Capital Markets Platform

“This is an important step in positioning Silver X as a recognized silver growth story in the U.S. market,” said Jose Garcia, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Silver X Mining Corp. “We are building a scalable, district-scale platform in Peru with current production, near-term growth visibility, and significant exploration upside. Trading on OTCQX expands our reach to a broader U.S. investor audience, strengthens our access to capital markets, and supports the next phase of growth at our Nueva Recuperada Silver Project. With production at our Tangana Mining Unit, immediate development opportunities, and meaningful brownfield expansion potential across our district-scale land package, we believe Silver X is well positioned to build a premier silver company and deliver long-term value for shareholders.”

Positioned for Near-Term Growth and Long-Term Scale

Silver X is actively advancing its Nueva Recuperada Silver District in central Peru, a 20,000+ hectare land package with multiple mining units and over 200 exploration targets. The Company is currently processing approximately 750 tonnes per day, with a clear path to increase throughput to 1,000 tonnes per day, supported by operational improvements and high-grade feed from satellite deposits.

Key growth drivers include:

Tangana Mining Unit, the current production hub, with ongoing optimization and development

Near-plant satellite deposits, including high-grade opportunities such as Blenda Rubia and Red Silver

District-wide exploration upside, with over 200 targets across a consolidated land package

Recently acquired Pampas Project, a high-grade gold-silver asset with potential to become a second production center

This integrated, multi-asset approach positions Silver X to evolve from a single-operation producer into a district-scale silver company with multiple production sources and processing hubs.

Building a Scalable Multi-Asset Platform

Silver X’s strategy centers on consolidating and advancing the broader Huancavelica district into a scalable, long-life mining platform supported by existing infrastructure, near-plant development opportunities, and district-wide exploration potential. The Company is focused on increasing metal production through higher throughput and grade optimization, advancing satellite deposits to supplement plant feed, and unlocking additional value through district consolidation and exploration.

Enhanced Visibility in the U.S. Market

OTCQX is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best-practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to OTCQX enhances Silver X’s accessibility and visibility with U.S. investors as the Company continues to advance production, resource growth, and development opportunities at Nueva Recuperada.

Silver X will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AGX, maintaining its Canadian market presence alongside its growing U.S. profile.

About Silver X

Silver X is a silver producer building a district-scale precious metals platform in central Peru. Its flagship Nueva Recuperada Silver District includes current production, development opportunities, and significant exploration potential. With a clear path to increased throughput and a pipeline of high-grade targets, Silver X is positioned for continued growth and long-term value creation. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, including the OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. To learn more, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

On behalf of the Board:

José M. Garcia

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@silverxmining.com

+1 778 887 6861

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward Looking” Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or similar expressions, including statements that certain events or results “may”, “could”, “would” or “will” occur. All statements other than historical facts constitute forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements regarding exploration plans, operating results, expected project performance, the potential for resource expansion at Tangana, the economic viability of the Tangana Mining Unit, and the Company’s expected financial performance.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including that general economic and business conditions will not materially worsen; commodity demand and prices will remain stable or improve; required permits and approvals will be obtained on a timely basis; operations will not be materially disrupted by accidents, labour issues or equipment failures; financing will be available; equipment and supplies will be accessible as needed; resource estimates and underlying assumptions (including size, grade and recovery) are reasonable; and the Company will be able to attract and retain qualified personnel and execute its strategic objectives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company’s annual and interim MD&As and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca from time to time. Forward- looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire