Common Shelf Partners with Greene Concepts to Support Retail Expansion Strategy for Be Water

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, today announced an agreement with Common Shelf to evaluate and pursue opportunities within select retail channels.

Under the engagement, Common Shelf will support Greene Concepts’ entry into value-oriented retail segments, assisting with retailer engagement, sales strategy, and account execution. The initiative is designed to expand distribution channels for Be Water while maintaining alignment with the Company’s broader retail positioning.

Common Shelf will assist in managing key elements of the sales process, including buyer outreach, product positioning, pricing strategy, and ongoing account coordination. Greene Concepts intends to initially position its six-pack Be Water format within this channel, aligned with merchandising strategies emphasizing value, packaging visibility, and high-volume sell-through.

Matt Goldbloom, founder of Common Shelf, a retail distribution firm, has supported consumer brands across multiple categories generating tens of millions in incremental retail revenue. His approach focuses on disciplined channel execution, inventory alignment, and maintaining brand positioning within approved retail environments.

These retail segments represent a distinct distribution opportunity characterized by high-volume product turnover and broad consumer exposure.

Goldbloom stated, “These channels can be highly effective when approached with discipline and control. Our focus is on aligning inventory with the right retail opportunities while maintaining brand positioning and supporting long-term, repeatable retail engagement.”

This initiative expands the Company’s multi-channel distribution strategy by adding a targeted retail pathway alongside its existing retail, e-commerce, and hospitality initiatives, with the objective of increasing product accessibility across a broader consumer audience.

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc., stated, “This engagement represents a disciplined step in advancing our distribution strategy. Common Shelf brings experience and execution capability that supports our efforts to broaden retail opportunities while maintaining the integrity of the Be Water brand.”

The Company will provide updates as efforts progress and upon securing retail placements.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

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