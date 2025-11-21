Silver Range Stakes Two New Projects in Nevada and Utah

Silver Range Resources Ltd. [TSX-V:SNG] (“Silver Range” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has staked two new projects in each of Nevada and Utah.

Quinn Property

The Quinn Property is located in Sections 25 and 26, Township 42N Range 31E in Humboldt County, Nevada. The exposed mineralization is hosted in the Happy Creek Volcanics, a Triassic-Jurassic sequence of andesite flows and minor volcaniclastics. On the property, these have been metamorphosed to lower greenschist facies and are cut by west-northwest trending shears. The principal working on the property is small mine cut exploiting several small adits following parasitic NE trending structures, possibly rooted in a larger west-trending shear. The property was staked and sampled by Silver Range in August 2025 with five grab samples returning from 0.040 to 27.5 g/t Au and up to 15.7 g/t Ag. Two of five samples collected returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au. Historic samples in Silver Range’s proprietary database include a grab sample assaying 46.6 g/t Au.

Drum Property

The Drum Property is located in Juab County, Utah and consists of claims in Sections 17,18 and 20, Township 14S Range 11W. Gold mineralization on the property is hosted in widespread jasperoid replacements and breccias developed in Cambrian Orr Formation limestone. The setting and style of mineralization and the geochemical signature of mineralization is similar to those found in Carlin deposits to the west in Nevada. Sampling by Silver Range during staking returned gold values from jasperoid occurrences ranging from trace to 1.02 g/t Au and silver values ranging from trace to 15.2 g/t Ag from 23 chip samples. The property was most recently explored by Troymet Exploration Corp. from 2015 to 2018. Silver Range staked the property in September 2025.

Silver Range intends to conduct geological mapping and prospecting together with geochemical and geophysical surveys to delineate mineralization on both properties.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Historical information cited in this news release cannot be independently verified by Silver Range. Samples on both properties collected and reported by Silver Range herein were shipped under chain of custody to ALS Minerals facilities in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation and analysis. At the laboratory, samples were crushed progressively to < 2 mm (ALS Code CR-32) and a 1 kg aliquot was pulverized to 85% passing a 75 mm mesh (Code PUL-32). A 50 g subsample was then fire assayed with an atomic absorption finish (Code Au-AA26).

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States. It has assembled a portfolio of 35 properties, 12 of which are currently optioned to others and also retains 9 royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

“Michael Power”

President and C.E.O

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Mike Power

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

mpower@silverrangeresources.com

http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire