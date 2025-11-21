AIZO Group Announces Solid 21.0% Revenue Growth To RM33.94 Million In Q1 FY2026

AIZO Group Berhad (“AIZO” or the “Company“), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30 September 2025 (“Q1 FY2026”), recording revenue of RM33.94 million, a 21.0% increase from RM28.05 million recognised in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement was driven by stronger contributions from the civil engineering, bituminous products and energy segments, supported by more advanced progress in infrastructure works and higher demand for raw bitumen trading.

Gross profit improved to RM4.77 million compared to RM3.41 million a year ago, reflecting higher margins across key operating divisions. Loss before tax (“LBT”) narrowed significantly to RM1.42 million from RM2.63 million in Q1 FY2025, attributable to improved operational efficiency, better segmental profitability and disciplined cost controls. The Group also noted stronger performance in the energy division, underpinned by higher plant availability and consistent production output.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, AIZO posted a revenue of RM33.94 million compared to RM37.02 million in the immediate preceding quarter (“Q5 FY2025”), with the temporary production adjustment at the Selinsing Gold Mine Site affecting civil engineering revenue. However, the bituminous products and energy segments continued to show growth, reflecting sustained demand trends. The Company’s LBT improved significantly from RM7.69 million in the previous quarter to RM1.42 million in the current quarter, mainly due to the absence of impairment charges that were recorded previously. Adjusted EBITDA remained positive at RM1.38 million for the quarter, underscoring AIZO’s underlying operational resilience.

Additionally, AIZO’s bituminous products segment recorded its strongest quarterly performance to date, delivering revenue of RM9.66 million. This was driven by sustained demand for raw bitumen trading and healthier operating margins. This strong performance reflects the segment’s growing contribution to the Company’s earnings stability and underscores AIZO’s strengthening position within Malaysia’s bituminous supply chain.

En. Ahmad Rahizal Bin Dato’ Ahmad Rasidi, the Executive Director of AIZO commented, “The performance of this quarter reflects AIZO’s steady progress as we sharpen our operating model, strengthen project execution and realign our core business verticals. The double-digit revenue growth and significantly reduced losses demonstrate tangible traction in our civil engineering, bituminous products and energy segments. Our solar plant operations continue to remain stable, while higher-margin works in our civil division are beginning to flow through more meaningfully. These improvements reinforce our commitment to turning the Company onto a stronger path of profitability and long-term value creation.”

Looking ahead, AIZO remains cautiously optimistic as it navigates a mixed macroeconomic environment. The Company will continue to prioritise operational efficiency, prudent cost management and progress monitoring across infrastructure works, bituminous product manufacturing and renewable energy operations. With the realignment of its financial year-end now completed, AIZO expects clearer synchronisation of project delivery cycles and financial reporting milestones moving forward.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company maintains a healthy asset base of RM179.66 million and continues to monitor its capital commitments and working capital requirements prudently. AIZO remains focused on strengthening its operational fundamentals and enhancing long-term shareholder value as it advances through FY2026.

ABOUT AIZO GROUP BERHAD

AIZO Group Berhad (“AIZO” or the “Company“), formerly known as Minetech Resources Berhad is primarily a civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer that has diversified into renewable energy, as well as oil and gas services. The Company is a registered solar photovoltaic investor with the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia and owns a 9.99MW AC floating solar power plant.

For more information, visit https://aizo.com.my/

