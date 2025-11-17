Signal Advance(R) (OTC:SIGL) Pioneers Quantum-Resistant Cybersecurity via Analog Guard(R) – Becomes First-Mover in Physics Over Math Encryption

The world is bracing for the inevitable impact of quantum computing on cybersecurity and Signal Advance Inc. (OTC:SIGL) has taken a pivotal step forward with its Analog Guard® technology – a physics-based encryption platform developed to outpace quantum threats.

Traditional encryption relies on mathematical puzzles that today’s supercomputers can’t crack quickly – but quantum computers will, in seconds.

Analog Guard® was built beyond quantum’s reach. Not retrofitted. Not patched. Designed from day one using physics, not math. No computational complexity to exploit; no algorithms for quantum to unravel. It strips attackers of their leverage – and sets the new gold standard in a world under an advanced persistent cybersecurity threat.

“Quantum computing will redefine the limits of computation but it can’t rewrite the laws of physics,” said Dr. Chris Hymel, Ph.D., President & CEO of Signal Advance. “Analog Guard® isn’t just a game-changer – it’s a seminal shift– moving encryption from increasing vulnerable math to robust physics. It’s uniquely engineered for the quantum era.”

Earlier this year, Signal Advance® announced AI-resistance test results indicating that even advanced neural networks called CNNs (Convolutional Neural Networks – the same tech behind ChatGPT and facial recognition) – performed no better than a coin flip when analyzing Analog Guard®-encrypted files. In other words, in an environment aptly named for “deep learning”, AI could learn nothing – confirming Analog Guard’s® strength lies in its pattern-less, physics-based design, making it inherently resistant to both AI-driven and quantum-driven cryptanalysis.

Global awareness of quantum risk is rising rapidly. Elon Musk is raising new questions about Bitcoin’s long-term safety in the face of rapid advances in quantum computing. (August 3, 2025, Bitcoinist.com) a concern highlighting how quantum breakthroughs may soon undermine digital cryptography itself

This matters because global cybercrime costs are now projected to exceed US $19.7 trillion by 2030 (Global Cybercrime Report 2025, December 3, 2024, proxyrack.com). The need for new forms of security has never been greater.

Analog Guard® introduces a fresh, hardware-native alternative – one that’s not bound by algorithms and is compatible with both existing digital networks and future quantum-safe systems. It isn’t just quantum-ready – it’s quantum safe by design, hardware-native, and scalable.

Next Steps

With quantum computing test protocols finalized, Signal Advance® will begin circuit simulation Quantum-Resilience Validation in Q1 2026; hardware testing will follow in a subsequent phase. The Company is also exploring collaborations to accelerate deployment across defense, finance, telecommunications, and industrial-control markets.

About Signal Advance, Inc.

Signal Advance® (OTC:SIGL) develops analog-domain signal-processing technologies that complement and harden digital cybersecurity systems. Its Analog Guard® platform provides hardware-level encryption built for resilience against AI and quantum threats.

Analog Guard® and Signal Advance® are registered trademarks of Signal Advance, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media & Investor Contact

Signal Advance, Inc.

IR@signaladvance.com | (713) 510-7445

www.signaladvance.com | X (Formerly Twitter): @Signaladv

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding intellectual property strategies, technology development, commercialization plans, and expected benefits. These statements are based on current assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including patent examination outcomes, technology evolution, and market conditions. Signal Advance® undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Signal Advance, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire