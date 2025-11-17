Club Car Wash Launches New Mobile App

Get Rewards, Manage Memberships and More Exclusive Perks

Club Car Wash announces the launch of its new mobile app, offering customers a smarter way to wash.

The Club Car Wash Mobile App

On a white background, large text reads “The Club Car Wash Mobile App. One-tap solution for washes, rewards and more.” On each side of the text, a smart phone displays a page of the app on its screen.

The Club Car Wash Mobile App allows users to manage their memberships, shop seamlessly, view locations, and contact support in a centralized spot. Through the app’s new tipping feature, customers can virtually tip the locations they visit as well, so they can enjoy a fully contactless wash experience.

Club Car Wash is also offering its members a brand-new rewards program within the app. Members must sign up for Club Car Wash Platinum Rewards to start earning points, which can then be used to apply discounts on their monthly membership payments. The mobile app’s “Refer a Friend” feature gives members a quick way to get rewarded, where new users can refer others via text or email in exchange for points.

“Our team has worked hard to develop this new tool to reward our members and improve the wash experience for all our guests,” said Collin Bartels, President at Club Car Wash. “We are thrilled to announce this new chapter of Club Car Wash, and hope our community loves our new app as much as we do.”

While Club Car Wash frequently offers special deals and promotions to prospective customers, current members have been inquiring about rewards for those with longtime memberships for quite some time. Now, all current members can get rewarded for their loyalty and business with perks that are exclusive to them.

The Club Car Wash Mobile App is currently available to download in the App Store and Google Play.

To learn more, visit https://clubcarwash.com/csp?id=mobile_app

Contact Information

Sarah Smith

Chief Marketing Officer

marketing@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 – 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

