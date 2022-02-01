Sigma Introduces 17mm F4, 50mm F2, and 23mm F1.4 Lenses for L & Sony E-mount Cameras and 16mm F1.4, 30mm F1.4, and 56mm F1.4 for Nikon Z Mount APS-C Cameras; YouTube First Look with More Info at B&H Photo Video

Sigma announced a 17mm f/4, 50mm f/2 for full-frame cameras, and 23mm f/1.4 for L and Sony E-mount cameras.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to share Sigma’s announcement of three primes for L and Sony E-mount cameras: the Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN and 50mm f/2 DG DN for full-frame cameras, and the 23mm f/1.4 DC DN for APS-C format cameras. All members of the Contemporary lineup, the trio pairs compact and intuitive designs with exceptional imaging.

Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN Contemporary Lens (Sony E)



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1757610-REG/sigma_415965_17mm_f_4_dg_dn.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/4 to f/22

Compact Ultra-Wide Angle Prime

Fast Internal Focus System

Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm

Metal Lens Barrel

Dust & Splash-Resistant Design

The Sigma 17mm f/4 and 50mm f/2 become the eighth and ninth lenses to join Sigma’s illustrious I-series, cherished for their metal housing, tactile controls, and compact form. The 17mm is the widest lens in the series, offering a focal length ideal for landscape, architecture, and travel photography. It can focus as close as 4.7 inches from subjects for creative closeups, selfies, or vlogging. An AF/MF switch allows you to change focusing modes on the lens quickly.

The 50mm offers a standard focal length well suited for portrait, food, and street photography. While not as fast as Sigma’s 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens, it is considerably smaller and lighter, making it an excellent option for travel or everyday carry, and its 9-blade rounded diaphragm is no slouch for creative focusing. It becomes the fifth f/2 I-series lens and shares an arc-type AF/MF switch with its predecessors.

Both I-series lenses are powered by a stepping motor, for fast and quiet autofocusing, and a tactile aperture ring. They are dust and splash resistant and come with metal lens hoods and magnetic lens caps.

Rounding out the excitement is the 23mm f/1.4, offering the equivalent of a 35mm focal length when used with an APS-C format camera. This compact, lightweight prime is an appealing choice for capturing street, landscape, architecture, and video. Like the other lenses in this release, it relies on a stepping motor for quick and accurate AF. Its optics combat flare and ghosting and allow you to get as close as ten inches from subjects. Its mount is dust and splash resistant. In addition to the L and Sony E-mount models, Sigma has teased the future release of a FUJIFILM X-mount version of this lens.

First Look YouTube on Nikon Lenses



https://youtu.be/pUh-9OWUZF8

Learn More about the Sigma Lenses



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sigma-contemporary

Additional Sigma News:



Sigma has added Nikon Z Mount compatibility to three existing primes in the Contemporary lineup: the 16mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4, and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN lenses. Created for Nikon’s APS-C format mirrorless cameras, the new primes balance bright, f/1.4 maximum apertures with compact builds. With 35mm equivalent focal lengths of 24mm, 45mm, and 84mm, respectively, there is a Z mount option for nearly every type of photographer in the new batch.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/