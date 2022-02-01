Sightful Makes the World’s Only Augmented Reality Laptop Available to Purchase

Early Access Spacetops now available on Sightful.com, no invitation required

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sightful™ announced that the company is making its Early Access Spacetop product generally available for all to purchase after a successful invite-only program for early adopters. Spacetop™ represents a new era for consumer technology, offering users the power and privacy of Augmented Reality, combined with the mobility and practicality of traditional laptops.





“Our Early Access provided exactly the feedback we hoped for and needed from our users,” said Tamir Berliner, CEO and Co-Founder of Sightful. “The feedback we received has directly informed the refinement of our software, helping us get it to the point where we are ready to open up Spacetop to the broader public so they can experience the next stage in the evolution of laptops and the value that Augmented Reality can bring to their everyday lives.”

The Spacetop Early Access program was opened in May 2023 with the goal of working closely with some of the most influential early tech adopters vetted and invited into the program, and implementing their feedback to improve its proprietary software. Since the program’s opening, Sightful made numerous upgrades to the Spacetop software, some of which include:

Spacetop Live Stream – A collaborative feature that allows users to share a first-person view of their workspace with friends or co-workers via URL or QR code, with the option to share either a specific window or their entire Spacetop canvas from edge to edge.

– A collaborative feature that allows users to share a first-person view of their workspace with friends or co-workers via URL or QR code, with the option to share either a specific window or their entire Spacetop canvas from edge to edge. Expanded Library of “Native” Web Apps – Windows 365, Hubspot, Docusign, Figma, Notion, Mesh Payment, and Hibob HR were added to Spacetop’s library of web apps frequently used across every team within a given organization.

– Windows 365, Hubspot, Docusign, Figma, Notion, Mesh Payment, and Hibob HR were added to Spacetop’s library of web apps frequently used across every team within a given organization. Travel motion tracking – Giving road warriors what they need to stay productive in a car, on a train, or on a plane – Spacetop now includes a dedicated motion stabilization mode that can be turned on and off with a simple hotkey command.

Following the success of Spacetop’s initial Early Access launch in May 2023, Sightful unveiled its Enterprise Seeding Program in October to accelerate the adoption of spatial computing across distributed workforces. Through the ongoing program, Sightful sells a package of Spacetops to Fortune 500 companies in a carefully curated alpha program looking to enhance productivity and collaboration while meeting enterprise-level requirements for data security, VMware, VPN access, Microsoft and Citrix software suites, and more.

Spacetop is available at the price of $2,150.00 USD. Customers who are interested may purchase a Spacetop at sightful.com.

About Sightful

Sightful, creators of Spacetop, the world’s first Augmented Reality laptop, is an HCI (Human computer interaction) company that is dedicated to transforming the world around us for the work from anywhere movement. Founded by spatial computing veterans Tamir Berliner (PrimeSense acquired by Apple, Magic Leap), and Tomer Kahan (Broadcom, N-trig Acquired by Microsoft, Magic Leap), Sightful brings together a rapidly growing team of 70+ employees with expertise in product management, UX/UI, core software, cloud, applications, marketing, computer vision, artificial intelligence, systems, and design, along with best-in-class manufacturing partners. Sightful investors include Corner Ventures, Aleph, and more, is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in Palo Alto, LA, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Contacts

Press Contact:

David Speiser



david@begood.pr