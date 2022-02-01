Quectel unveils Wi-Fi 7 modules for next-generation connectivity

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today launches the Quectel FGE576Q and FGE573Q Wi-Fi 7 modules, the first in portfolio of Wi-Fi 7 modules due to be launched over the coming three months, pushing the boundaries of wireless connectivity and empowering the next generation of IoT and mobile devices. The FGE576Q and FGE573Q represent a significant leap forward in Wi-Fi technology, harnessing the power of the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard to provide faster speeds, increased capacity, and improved efficiency. These modules are designed to meet the growing demands of diverse applications, from smart homes and industrial automation to healthcare and transportation.









“Our commitment to innovation has driven us to develop the Quectel FGE576Q and FGE573Q Wi-Fi 7 modules, addressing the evolving needs of the IoT ecosystem,” commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “These modules not only set a new standard for wireless shortrange connectivity but also open up new possibilities for a variety of industries.”

Wi-Fi 7 represents pivotal advancements in wireless communication technology, ushering in a new era of connectivity marked by unprecedented speed, reliability, and efficiency. The significance of Wi-Fi 7 lies in its ability to deliver dramatically higher data rates, enabling faster and more seamless transmission of large volumes of data. With lower latency and improved network reliability, Wi-Fi 7 enhances the user experience across a spectrum of applications, ranging from ultra-high-definition streaming and online gaming to emerging technologies like augmented and virtual reality.

The FGE576Q boasts an impressive data rate of up to 3.6Gbps, while the FGE573Q supports up to 2.9Gbps. Operating on dual bands simultaneously—2.4GHz + 5GHz and 2.4GHz + 6GHz— the FGE576Q offers ultra-low latency, ensuring real-time responsiveness.

In addition to dual Bluetooth integration, both modules support LE audio and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), featuring a maximum data rate of 2 Mbps and BLE Long Range capabilities. A standout feature, Multi-Link Operation (MLO), empowers routers to utilize multiple wireless bands and channels concurrently when connecting to a Wi-Fi 7 client. The inclusion of MLO in the FGE576Q and FGE573Q not only supports faster data rates but also significantly reduces latency and enhances network reliability.

The modules’ impressive data rates, minimal latency, and heightened network reliability position the FGE576Q and FGE573Q as ideal solutions for various applications, including cloud gaming, 8K A/V streaming, AR/VR, industrial IoT, and telemedicine.

Recognizing the paramount importance of security, these modules incorporate state-of-the-art features such as WPA3 encryption, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of data transmissions. Furthermore, the compact design of the Quectel FGE576Q and FGE573Q modules facilitates seamless integration into a diverse array of devices, empowering manufacturers to create sleek and efficient products.

Quectel’s IoT modules are developed with security at the core. From product architecture to firmware/software development, Quectel incorporates leading industry practices and standards, mitigating potential vulnerabilities with third party independent test houses and have incorporated security practices like generating SBOMs and VEX files as well as performing firmware binary analysis into the entire software development lifecycle.

Furthermore, to help customers to facilitate their designs, Quectel offers a variety of high-performance antennas which boost wireless connectivity significantly. IoT developers can bundle Quectel modules along with Quectel’s antennas and pre-certification services, reducing both cost and time-to-market for their 5G IoT devices.

In a commitment to facilitate customer design processes, Quectel offers a range of Wi-Fi/Bluetooth antennas for this module, available in various formats. These include the YF0026AA, YEWT004AA, and YF0027CA, ensuring flexibility and compatibility to meet diverse project requirements. Empowering users with multiple antenna options, Quectel remains dedicated to providing solutions tailored to the unique needs of each project.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,900 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

