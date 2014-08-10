SIGGRAPH 2025 Seeks Boundary-Defying Work to Define the Next Chapter of Computer Graphics Excellence

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SIGGRAPH 2025, the premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques, boldly looks toward the future to imagine how humanity and technology will connect and enhance our physical and digital worlds. The annual SIGGRAPH conference will return to Vancouver, British Columbia, 10–14 August. Submissions are open for many programs, with the major General Submissions deadline closing 18 February. SIGGRAPH 2025 invites researchers, artists, production specialists, filmmakers, educators, and more to submit conference content that transforms technology and advances the human story.

“SIGGRAPH is long renowned for its high-quality content spanning production, animation, VFX, art, research, and immersive and new technologies,” SIGGRAPH 2025 Conference Chair Ginger Alford, of Southern Methodist University, says. “This year, we strive to raise the bar and solicit content that showcases and celebrates our collective drive to connect, comprehend, and express the essence of the human experience through the technology we create and consume. Nearly every program will touch upon Generative AI and its uses, focusing on how these tools empower artists and enable the creation of digital worlds at a scale and in real time, supporting the digital twin revolution. I am eager to discover how our community’s excellent work will unite our physical and digital worlds for the better.”

Generative AI is just one of the topics that SIGGRAPH’s longstanding and new programs will explore. The 2025 Technical Papers program, SIGGRAPH’s premier venue for scholarly research, is known for highlighting advancements in AI, simulation, modeling, visualization, immersive experiences, and more. Technical Papers recently saw strong interest with more than 970 submissions — the program’s highest submission rate in the 52 years of the conference.

Popular programs like Real-Time Live!, Posters, Immersive Pavilion, and Emerging Technologies, among others, are now accepting submissions. Open submissions include SIGGRAPH’s leading production and animation programs — Production Sessions and the Computer Animation Festival. The Computer Animation Festival is an Academy Award® Qualifying Festival for the “Best in Show” award winner in the short film category. The full program is expanding this year to include the Electronic Theater, Animation Theater, and a Special Film Event. As Vancouver is home to 39% of Canada’s most popular filming locations, with British Columbia representing 36% of film and television production in the country, SIGGRAPH’s return to “Hollywood North” is an exciting occasion to recognize production and animation excellence in this major industry hub.

Among SIGGRAPH’s core offerings is a new opportunity for submission — the Spatial Storytelling program. This new, creator-centric showcase is a place to present spatial technology work, revealing behind-the-scenes mapping and capturing of a spatial environment, as well as the interaction within. Presenters show computer graphics enthusiasts exactly how immersive experiences, environments, and performances are built. And when it comes to SIGGRAPH, there are always a few surprises in store. More details and conference content will be revealed in the months leading up to SIGGRAPH 2025.

The innovation and inspiration continue with the recent appointment of the SIGGRAPH 2027 Conference Chair. After leading the SIGGRAPH 2020 all-virtual conference, Kristy Pron will return as chair of the 54th conference, taking place in Anaheim, California, 8–12 August 2027. Pron will follow SIGGRAPH 2026 Conference Chair Chris Redmann and the Los Angeles event, 19–23 July 2026. Now, become an active co-creator of the future and submit your stories and ideas to SIGGRAPH 2025.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2025

ACM , the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field’s challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2025, the 52nd annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 10–14 August at the Vancouver Convention Centre, along with a virtual access option.

