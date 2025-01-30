Metavista3D Secures Patent for Adaptive 3D Technology in Europe

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 30, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company“), a frontrunner in the 3D technology landscape, has announced a significant milestone in its intellectual property journey. The company has received confirmation of no objections to its European Patent No. 4008105, which covers adaptive disparity control technology, now available for public viewing in the European Patent Register. This milestone underscores Metavista3D’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of 3D visualization technology.

Pioneering Adaptive Disparity Control

The newly patented technology is pivotal for delivering consistent and immersive 3D experiences. It enables real-time adaptation of stereo images, tailoring the 3D effect to the optical characteristics of individual display devices. This ensures viewers receive an optimal visual experience, regardless of the device used. By dynamically adjusting the depth of 3D images to suit specific optical elements, Metavista3D’s technology enhances the user’s engagement with 3D content.

“The confirmation of our patent is a testament to the innovative approach Metavista3D brings to the 3D imaging sector,” stated Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. “Our adaptive disparity control technology is poised to redefine the standards for visual immersion and user experience in various applications.”

A Strategic Step in Intellectual Property Development

This European patent solidifies Metavista3D’s position as a key player in the field of 3D imaging technology, granting the company exclusive rights over this groundbreaking approach. As the sole proprietor of this adaptive disparity control method, Metavista3D is set to leverage its patented technology across diverse markets, enriching the visual experience in sectors ranging from entertainment to education.

As Metavista3D continues to innovate, this patent reflects the company’s strategic focus on protecting its intellectual achievements while paving the way for further advancements in 3D visualization. This development not only reinforces their technological credence but also propels them forward in the competitive global market for 3D solutions.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

