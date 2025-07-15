Sibannac, Inc. and 4biddenknowledge Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Psychedelic Retreats

Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC), a trailblazer in next-generation wellness innovation and global lifestyle experiences, is proud to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with 4biddenknowledge Inc., a fast-growing multimedia and consciousness education platform, led by bestselling author and consciousness media pioneer, Billy Carson.

This groundbreaking partnership positions both companies for accelerated growth and global impact, leveraging their complementary expertise and shared vision.

Plans for Acquisition and Spin-Off

The companies are currently formulating an acquisition by Sibannac, resulting in an equity stake in 4biddenknowledge, aligning the two companies for long-term success. Under the current plan, Sibannac will ultimately spin-off the acquired assets into a new entity on NASDAQ, marking a major milestone for 4biddenknowledge’s future in the public markets.

As part of this collaboration :

Sibannac will invest directly into 4biddenknowledge, providing strategic resources and capital to fuel expansion, content development, and global reach.

4biddenknowledge and Sibannac – through its Starwalker Café platform – will co-develop a series of transformational retreats and tours to ancient sites, combining cutting-edge wellness experiences, immersive education, and exploration of humanity’s most profound mysteries.

The partnership will leverage 4biddenknowledge/Carson’s approximate 10 Million followers across all social media platforms.

A Shared Vision for Global Impact

“Sibannac has built a strong reputation in the wellness and lifestyle sectors, and its leadership as a publicly traded company opens exciting new doors for 4biddenknowledge,” said Billy Carson, Founder and CEO of 4biddenknowledge Inc. “This partnership is not just about capital-it’s about building a global movement that inspires, educates, and uplifts humanity.”

“This is more than an investment-it’s a collaboration with shared purpose,” added David Mersky, Sibannac’s CEO. “4biddenknowledge has cultivated an extraordinary community and global brand, that is currently generating multi-million dollar annual revenues. Together, we’re charting a course for expansion, innovation, and access to the public markets.”

Strategic Timing

The partnership comes as 4biddenknowledge completed its friends and family investment round, providing existing supporters and qualified parties with a final opportunity to participate privately before the company’s next major phase of growth which is dedicated solely to accredited investors. Interested parties are encouraged to monitor updates from both companies as this exciting initiative unfolds.

About 4biddenknowledge Inc.

4biddenknowledge Inc. is a global leader in conscious media, education, and events, empowering audiences with cutting-edge content on ancient civilizations, advanced technology, quantum physics, and personal transformation.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac is a forward-thinking lifestyle and wellness company which currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products. The Company has officially launched the Starwalker Cafe, with TV celebrity, William Henry, of the hit show, Ancient Aliens. The platform is a premium content provider of podcasts, interviews and educational lectures focused on consciousness exploration. The Company is now designing plant-medicine tours within the U.S. and to exclusive international locations, offering premium psychedelic journey experiences for those seeking consciousness expansion.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the “Company”), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

