Aeluma CEO to Co-Chair Optica 2025 Advanced Photonics Congress Industry Program

Panel Sessions to Engage Leaders from Space Optics and Silicon Photonics Industries

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing, today announced that its CEO Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., will co-chair the industry program at this week’s Optica Advanced Photonics Congress, held July 15 in Marseille, France.

The industry program, curated by industry chairs Jonathan Klamkin and Jelena Pesic (Nokia), explores the collaboration between academia and industry, and the evolution from cutting-edge research to real-world photonics solutions. The industry program will feature the following sessions:

“The Space Optics Industry: Perspectives and Opportunities,” focusing on the revolution in the space optics industry and the increasing need for innovative optical solutions to support space-based applications.

“Silicon Photonics Manufacturing: Customer Requirements and Fab Readiness,” focusing on optical interconnects for data centers and high-performance computing, driven by the increasing demands of AI applications.

In addition to presentations by industry experts, participants will engage in panel sessions focused on the state of the industries, with an emphasis on needs and challenges to scale manufacturing and accelerate innovation to meet the demands of high-growth markets. For the “Silicon Photonics Manufacturing” session, experts will also explore customer expectations for commercial fabs, and the potential role of silicon photonics in quantum computing applications.

Aeluma recently announced its Optica corporate membership, to drive photonics innovation, and the appointment of Dr. Klamkin as Industry Vice Chair for Optica’s 2025 Advanced Photonics Congress. The industry program held this week positions Dr. Klamkin at the forefront of crucial discussions and underscores his commitment in supporting advancements in the semiconductor and photonics industries.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops photonics and optoelectronics for sensing, computing, and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including mobile, defense and aerospace, AI, automotive, AR/VR, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

