ShowStoppers to Produce Official Press Events at IFA 2023, 2024, 2025

Agreement with new organizer IFA Management GmbH begins next chapter at world’s largest consumer tech and home appliance tradeshow

Berlin, Germany–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2023) – ShowStoppers® and IFA Management GmbH announce that ShowStoppers will again produce the official press event at IFA 2023, http://www.ifa-berlin.com, the global technology tradeshow in Berlin, Germany, that moves markets, inspires buyers and imagines the future of consumer electronics and home appliances.

The agreement extends to ShowStoppers @ IFA 2024 and IFA 2025.

Today’s renewal is the fifth since IFA and ShowStoppers produced the first press event at IFA – ShowStoppers @ IFA 2008.

ShowStoppers @ IFA 2023 is scheduled for Thursday, 31 Aug. 2023, at the Messe Berlin Exhibit Fairgrounds in Berlin. IFA 2023 runs 1-5 September, with two advance press days – 30 and 31 August.

More than 600 journalists from 63 countries discovered new tech for work, home and play from 50 startups and industry-leading innovators at the 2022 edition of the press event – the first in-person event since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Established in November 2022, based in Berlin, and created to organize IFA, IFA Management GmbH is a new joint venture between Clarion Events Ltd. and gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH. Based in London, United Kingdom, Clarion is one of the world’s leading independent organizers of events – over 100 in 20 countries. Based in Frankfurt, Germany, gfu is a shareholder association of leading manufacturers of consumer electronics.

“IFA 2023 is an evolution, building on the great success of the event while innovating and evolving to become the global platform for consumer tech and home appliances,” said Oliver Merlin, managing director of IFA Management GmbH. “We are thrilled to continue IFA’s long-term relationship with ShowStoppers, which hosts our official press event. Having a dedicated place for hundreds of journalists in a more intimate environment is crucial for our customers. These face-to-face networking events drive IFA into the future.”

“This agreement begins the next adventure in our long collaboration with IFA,” said Steve Leon, principle, ShowStoppers. “As new organizers, IFA Management has big plans for a technology tradeshow that will celebrate 100 years in 2024, yet never stops exploring what might come next – and ShowStoppers is a powerful platform that enables innovators, startups and industry leaders to invent, deliver, demonstrate and drive news coverage, meeting in person with hundreds of journalists from around the world.”

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 27th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

Based in the United States, ShowStoppers produces in-person, official press events at CE Week, IFA, MWC and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers also regularly streams online events that broadcast live.

