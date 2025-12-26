Shootify Becomes the First Product Photography Studio to Combine Real Photography With AI Campaign Imagery

Shootify, a fast-growing U.S.-based product photography studio , has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind service that combines traditional product photography with artificial intelligence (AI). This innovative offering – the first on the market to fully integrate real product photos with AI-generated imagery – provides e-commerce brands with ultra-realistic product images, videos, and 3D visuals, all from one comprehensive studio. The result is a one-stop solution where online sellers can get every type of visual content they need to showcase their products, from high-quality photos and videos to AI-enhanced lifestyle scenes and 3D renderings.

Blending Traditional Photography with AI Innovation

Shootify’s new service uniquely bridges classic photography and modern AI technology. Unlike AI-applications or services, Shootify begins every project by photographing each product in-house under expert lighting and creative direction. These high-resolution product images form the authentic foundation of every visual. The studio then uses AI as an extended service to transform those real product photos into rich lifestyle and marketing imagery. Shootify graphic designers using AI technology to create realistic models, backgrounds, and environments around the product, based on a creative concept or mood board developed with the client. This blend of real photography and AI-enhanced context produces final images that look impressively natural and accurate – far more convincing than fully synthetic renderings.

“By starting with an actual product photo, we ensure every detail and color is true to the real item,” said Anna Gunselman, Founder and Creative Director of Shootify. “We then leverage AI to place that product into virtually any scene our client can imagine – whether it’s a model wearing their apparel in a dream location or a product shot in a stylized environment. The result is stunning, realistic visuals that would normally require complex on-location shoots or expensive talent. We’re proud to be the first studio to offer this hybrid approach.”

This pioneering method means e-commerce brands no longer have to choose between traditional photography and AI image generation – Shootify seamlessly combines the best of both. The studio’s team works closely with clients on creative direction just like a traditional photoshoot, planning concepts and shot lists to ensure the captured product images will integrate perfectly with AI-generated elements later. By “taking the right types of photos” up front (angles, lighting, and green-screen techniques as needed), Shootify sets the stage for AI to do its magic in post-production. The company also uses advanced editing tools (like Photoshop) alongside AI to fine-tune compositions, ensuring the final visuals are polished and brand-ready.

A One-Stop Shop for E-Commerce

Visuals With this new AI-augmented offering, Shootify positions itself as a full-service visual content partnerfor online sellers. From high-quality product photography on pure white backgrounds (ideal for Amazon and Shopify listings) to creative lifestyle imagery, product demo videos, and even 360°/3D product renderings, Shootify provides all these services under one roof. Now, with the addition of AI-generated lifestyle images, clients can get everything in one place without juggling multiple vendors. Shootify’s comprehensive services include: Product Photography : Professional studio shots that capture each product, ensuring consistency and quality for e-commerce catalogues. (The studio’s on-white photography for beauty, fashion, and consumer products is both affordable and high-quality, helping boost brand appeal and conversions.) Creative Direction & Styling: Collaboration with clients to develop concepts, moodboards, and shot lists. Every image-whether traditional or AI-augmented-startswith a strong creative concept tailored to the brand. Lifestyle Imagery via AI: Extended service where real product photos are integrated into AI-generated environments. For example, a furniture item can be placed in a beautifully designed living room scene, or a cosmetics product can appear in a model’s hand-all created digitally. These AI lifestyle images add natural-looking contexts to product photos, adding backgrounds, models, or locations that might be impractical to shoot traditionally. Product Videos: Short product videos and motion clips ideal for online listings and social media, produced in-house by Shootify’s team. These videos help customers visualize products in use, increasing engagement and trust. 3D/360° Product Views: Three-dimensional product models or 360° spin photography, allowing shoppers to interact with products virtually. This service helps brands showcase every angle of a product online. By offering this wide range of content creation, Shootify saves clients the hassle of coordinating separate photographers, videographers, and graphic artists. All visuals are produced with consistent quality and style, creating a cohesive look for the brand across images and videos. “Our goal is to provide the best options on the market for our clients to visualize their products online,”addedAnna Ruiz, Co-Founder of Shootify

“Whether you need crisp product catalog photos, an on-model fashion shoot, a how-to video, or an AI-crafted scene for a marketing campaign, we can do it all in one place. It’s easy, it’s cutting-edge, and it’s backed by true photography expertise.”

Commitment to Quality and Client Success

As the first studio to combine these techniques, Shootify is setting a new standard for product photography services .

The company’s focus on quality and consistency has made it a trusted partner for both boutique online sellers and large e-commerce brands. Shootify’s services are accessible to businesses of all sizes – from small startups needing a handful of product shots, to enterprise retailers with thousands of SKUs requiring monthly image production. Every client benefits from the studio’s meticulous workflow: products are handled with care, images are captured and edited by professionals, and AI enhancements are applied by inhouse team of graphic designers.

Early adopters of Shootify’s AI-integrated imagery – a service the studio has been offering to clients since 2023 – have reported not only cost savings and convenience, but also improvements in customer engagement. High-quality visuals with diverse lifestyle contexts can boost a product’s appeal and help it stand out in crowded marketplaces.

“Our mission is to help our clients succeed by making their products look their absolute best online,” said Gunselman. “By harnessing new technology in a thoughtful way, we’re able to do that faster and more efficiently than ever before – without sacrificing the quality that brands expect from traditional photography. It’s the future of product imagery, but it’s built on a foundation of time-tested photographic excellence.”

About Shootify

Shootify is a full-service product photography studio specialising in e-commerce and Amazon marketplace imagery, with a strong focus on fashion and clothing product photography, ghost mannequin imagery, and premium flat lays. Shootify simplifies the product photography process through a completely virtual workflow: clients from anywhere in the U.S. can ship their products to Shootify’s studio, consult on creative direction remotely, and receive high-quality images and videos ready for use.

The company offers end-to-end visual content production, including product photos, lifestyle imagery, product videos, 360°/3D renders, and AI-augmented images. By combining traditional photography expertise with innovative AI technology, Shootify provides online brands with convenient, cost-effective, and conversion-driven visuals that boost brand identity, increase engagement, and drive sales. Whether serving an indie startup or a global brand, Shootify’s team is committed to delivering consistent, top-tier quality and helping clients present their products in the best light across all digital channels.

Media Details:

Anna Ruiz and Anna Gunselman, Co-Founders at SHOOTIFY

www.shootify.us

hello@shootify.us

