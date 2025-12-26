BondwithPet Expands B2B Offering with Custom Pet Memorial Product

BondwithPet, a brand of Vergent Technology Limited, expands its B2B program to offer custom pet memorial products. The program supports retail and distribution partners globally.

BondwithPet, a brand under Vergent Technology Limited, is expanding its global footprint by introducing a new B2B program offering custom pet memorial products.

The initiative is aimed at retail buyers, distributors, and other business partners looking to offer personalized pet memorials to their customers.

Specializing in handcrafted figurines, jewelry, and memorial gifts, BondwithPet offers a range of custom products made from customer-submitted photos.

These products are made to order, allowing pet owners to preserve memories of their pets through personalized keepsakes.

BondwithPet’s offerings include custom pet figurines, necklaces, keychains, and etched crystal ornaments, all available for retail or commercial distribution.

With operations in both Hong Kong and the United States, BondwithPet is now looking to collaborate with businesses in the pet, gifting, lifestyle, and memorial product sectors to expand its reach.

The brand offers a scalable fulfillment model that eliminates the need for inventory, allowing partners to sell high-quality memorial items without the complexity of production or logistics.

Key Highlights of BondwithPet’s B2B Program:

On-Demand Production & Fulfillment Integration: BondwithPet’s bespoke product range includes custom pet figurines, jewelry, keychains and etched crystal ornaments-all crafted to order from customer-submitted photos and personalized notes.

This seamless end-to-end model eliminates physical inventory requirements for partners, reducing operational overheads and inventory risks with timely fulfillment and consistent quality control.

Partners scale their business rapidly with zero upfront production costs, with our on-demand model cutting core operational expenses by more than 30%.

A strong 65% repeat order rate among B2B collaborators secures sustainable revenue streams and boosts profit margins, with further gains from reduced excess inventory and warehousing costs.

Comprehensive Partner Support: BondwithPet provides retailers and distributors with detailed training, high-resolution media assets, and dedicated account managers.

This ensures seamless product adoption and market integration for all partners.

Partners gain access to specialized marketing tools, enhancing their ability to capture market share and maximize sales potential.

Global Operations: With dedicated fulfillment capabilities in North America and the Asia-Pacific region, BondwithPet delivers fast, reliable support for retail and distribution partners across diverse markets.

The North American fulfillment hub prioritizes regional partners with efficient order processing and timely delivery.

Tim Jones, PR Manager at BondwithPet, commented:

“The humanization of pets is reshaping the global pet memorial market, creating unprecedented demand for meaningful, personalized keepsakes.”

He added, “BondwithPet’s B2B program is more than a product offering-it’s a complete turnkey business solution.

By removing supply chain and inventory burdens, we empower businesses of all sizes to tap into this high-growth segment, with the global market poised to reach $37.5 billion by 2030.

Our scalable, low-risk model delivers clear profit potential for our collaborators.”

BondwithPet’s offerings have been increasingly popular as pet owners seek meaningful ways to commemorate their beloved pets.

According to Market.us 2025 industry report, the global pet memorial services and personalized keepsakes market was valued at $21.8 billion in 2025.

It is projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2030, with North America representing the core growth market for premium custom pet memorial products.

This high-growth segment is seeing accelerated demand among younger pet owners and multi-pet households across the region.

For partnership inquiries, catalog access, or product information, visit www.bondwithpet.com.

About BondwithPet

BondwithPet is a brand operated by Vergent Technology Limited, specializing in customized pet memorial products.

The company crafts personalized memorial items to help pet owners preserve the memories of their pets.

BondwithPet is committed to providing products that support emotional well-being and a lasting connection with beloved animals.

