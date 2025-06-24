ShengShu Technology Selected as 2025 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ShengShu Technology, a pioneer in generative AI video and creator of the flagship product Vidu, has been selected by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a member of the Technology Pioneers Community 2025. This selection recognizes ShengShu Technology as an innovative early-stage company introducing a world-changing technology that’s improving and positively shaping the world.

The Technology Pioneers Community recognizes early-stage companies driving impactful innovation, shaping the future through breakthrough technologies. ShengShu Technology and its flagship product, Vidu, join the Technology Pioneers Community 2025 in recognition of its trailblazing work of being the first to develop and commercialize native multi-modal large models purpose-built for generating high definition videos in only seconds. With its revolutionary technology demonstrated through its industry-leading generative video platform, Vidu dramatically streamlines and democratizes the production of high-end films or visual effects. Anyone with an artistic vision in any corner of the world is now empowered to bring their creativity to life through generative film, without Hollywood budgets. All that’s required is simply typing out a text prompt or uploading reference images.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer,” said Luo Yihang, CEO at ShengShu Technology. “This acknowledgment is a testament to our team’s dedication, and the transformative power of Vidu to empower individuals and businesses to bring their visual stories to life with ease and creativity. We believe AI is not just a tool for efficiency, but a catalyst for unlocking new forms of expression and storytelling.”

Representative of ShengShu Technology’s visionary approach to generative video, its latest high-performance video generation model, Vidu Q1, sets a new benchmark for video quality and creative control. Among its standout features is First-to-Last Frame technology, which rivals cinematic-grade visual effects by using AI to generate seamless transitions — even between unrelated images or video clips. Adding to its capabilities, Vidu Q1 also introduces an industry-first sound effect feature that not only generates audio, but does so at an impressive 48 kHz high-fidelity resolution.

Vidu is leading the way for a new wave of creatives, making it faster and more affordable to create visual effects for everything from film and TV, to games and educational content. In fact, Vidu’s community is already discovering inventive ways to push its capabilities. One such user is Goran, a retired news agency manager from Croatia, who finally managed to pursue his lifelong passion for animation with Vidu. Dissatisfied with other complex AI tools, he found Vidu’s user-friendly interface and the ability to test freely using starter credits allowed him to effortlessly bring his creative visions to life.

Meanwhile, Laurent, a French creative director and video game artist based in Mexico City, faced the common challenge of maintaining character consistency — a difficulty many models encounter when trying to preserve the same visual identity, appearance, and attributes of a character across multiple frames or video sequences. Vidu Q1 enables Laurent to seamlessly integrate consistent characters from project inception, saving significant time and ensuring narrative continuity. These are just a couple of ways Vidu is becoming an essential creative resource, helping people around the world tap into the power of AI-driven video.

Joining more than 1,200 companies that have gone to reshape the several industries around the world, ShengShu Technology joins an exclusive cohort of alumni that includes household names such as Google, PayPal, Dropbox and SoundCloud, highlighting the Technology Pioneers Community’s pivotal role as a launchpad for ideas and global impact. Companies selected as members of the Technology Pioneers Community are recognized for their potential impact on business and society. Community members are invited to engage with public and private sector leaders via the World Economic Forum platform.

About ShengShu Technology

Founded in March 2023, ShengShu Technology is a world-leading artificial intelligence company, specializing in the development of Multimodal Large Language Models. Driven by innovation, the company delivers cutting-edge MaaS and SaaS products that revolutionize creative production by enabling smarter, faster, and more scalable content creation. With its flagship video generation platform Vidu, ShengShu Technology’s solutions have reached more than 200 countries and regions around the world, spanning fields including interactive entertainment, advertising, film, animation, cultural tourism, and more.

To learn more about Vidu, please visit https://www.vidu.com .

To learn more about Vidu API platform, please visit https://platform.vidu.com/

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. www.weforum.org

About the Technology Pioneers Community

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers community marks its 25th anniversary in 2025 as a leading platform for early-stage companies from around the world that are shaping the future through breakthrough technologies and innovations. These companies are selected for their potential to have a significant impact on business and society and are invited to engage with public and private sector leaders through the World Economic Forum’s global platform.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world’s leading global start-ups across different growth stages, from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

