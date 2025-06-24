GIBO Click Achieves Another Milestone with YouShort Trial: Advancing Multi-Currency Settlement and Audience Intelligence for Short Drama Platforms

HONG KONG, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), Asia’s leading innovator in digital media infrastructure, today announced the successful implementation trial of its intelligent settlement and analytics engine, GIBO Click, on YouShort, a fast-rising short drama application launched in 2025. This achievement builds on the platform’s growing influence across mobile-first video consumption and GIBO’s broader mission to enable the next generation of creator-led platforms.

The deployment of GIBO Click on YouShort enabled seamless multi-currency payment settlement and AI-powered content analytics, empowering the platform to manage viewer engagement, creator compensation and operational insights in real time. Since its inception, YouShort has rapidly scaled to over 500,000 users, 50,000 daily actives and more than 15 million cumulative views, demonstrating the accelerating global appetite for short-form entertainment.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 72 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Empowering Scalable and Intelligent Content Platforms

Through the trial, GIBO Click delivered:

Multi-Currency Settlement Support – Enabling regional and international transactions across diverse fiat and digital payment channels.

Content Intelligence Engine – Providing detailed insights into viewer behavior, including retention rates, episode drop-off points and language preference trends.

Flexible Monetization Structures – Supporting micro-payment configurations, such as pay-per-episode, subscription bundles and time-limited access passes.

This trial follows the successful integration of GIBO Click with Honey Reels and continues GIBO’s push toward modular, intelligent solutions for entertainment platforms across Asia and beyond.

A Strategic Leap Toward Smart Ecosystems

GIBO Click is designed to serve as the financial and analytical backbone of digital content ecosystems, merging settlement automation with performance metrics to drive transparency, efficiency and growth for content platforms.

“YouShort is a perfect example of how short drama platforms are evolving beyond simple entertainment into intelligent ecosystems,” a GIBO representative shared. “With GIBO Click, they can now optimize content, streamline operations and create real-time economic flows across regional audiences and creators.”

More platform rollouts are scheduled in the second half of 2025.

For more information and the latest updates, please visit: https://www.globalibo.com/gibo-click/

