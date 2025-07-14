ShengShu Technology Launches ‘Vidu Creative Leap Program’ for Automating Ad and E-Commerce Creatives at Scale with Vidu API

Creative Leap Program empowers ad tech platforms to harness the power of Vidu’s plug-and-play Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) API, enabling automated video ad creatives, ahead of Meta’s roadmap to offer end-to-end AI-enabled ad services by 2026

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vidu, the flagship product of ShengShu Technology and a pioneer in generative AI video, is pulling ahead of the competition with the launch of the Vidu Creative Leap Program, following a major Reference-to-Video update to its Vidu Q1 model, which supports up to seven image inputs per video sequence. Starting today, through the Vidu Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) API, advertisers, brands and e-commerce platforms can enjoy the power of Reference-to-Video, among other features available in the Vidu MaaS API, to automate the rapid production of targeted videos for advertising and promotional content through plug-and-play access to Vidu’s leading foundational AI model.

The advertising industry is approaching a major inflection point. Generative AI isn’t just a tool for speeding up production. It’s redefining the roles traditionally held by intermediaries like ad agencies, setting up for a future where generative video ads won’t just feel personalized. They’ll also capture cultural nuance, emotional tone, and individual relatability so precisely, the ad will feel predestined to each viewer with uncanny accuracy.

Vidu’s MaaS API Unlocks Control and New Revenue

For advertisers seeking even a fraction of the personalization and creative automation that platforms like Meta are developing, Vidu’s API offers a plug-and-play solution that fully automates the generation of video ad creatives at a fraction of the usual time and cost.

This is especially impactful for ad tech firms offering Demand Side Platforms (DSPs) that haven’t built, or are reluctant to invest in, their own in-house generative video engines. Instead, by integrating Vidu’s API, they can instantly offer brand clients a significant value-add and monetize previously untapped revenue streams: scalable, AI-generated creatives without the usual production overhead, a cost traditionally accepted as a sunk cost in every campaign.

“Vidu API is reshaping how digital advertising content is created, serving as the industry’s new engine,” said Luo Yihang, CEO at ShengShu Technology. “It frees up advertisers to focus their energy on creative conceptualization, fueled by our continuous technological advancements and a significant leap in production efficiency. Vidu is empowering the global digital advertising industry to prioritize value, revolutionizing efficiency and interaction through AI, and ultimately redefining its core competitiveness.”

Vidu’s New “Creative Leap” Program

Through the launch of this new initiative, ShengShu Technology is dialing up its services that best leverage Vidu’s platform tools, accessible to both advertisers and e-commerce platforms through the Vidu MaaS API.

E-Commerce Ad Production – Powered by the newly launched Vidu Q1 model, its standout “Reference-to-Video” feature delivers a comprehensive toolset designed to rapidly generate unlimited variations of video ad creatives. With the Vidu MaaS API, e-commerce platforms can enable experiences like one-click virtual try-ons, dynamic background swapping, and on-demand product shot variations featuring diverse model types. All of this can be done at scale, dramatically reducing the costs typically associated with live photography and traditional production. Interactive Advertising Solution – By leveraging Vidu’s in-app customizable templates, advertisers can scale creative production effortlessly by integrating the Vidu MaaS API to automatically generate high volumes of ad content tailored across platforms, audiences and formats. End-to-End Brand Advertising Solution – Vidu empowers advertisers and brands to push the boundaries of AI-generated video, creating emotionally resonant narratives that feel human-crafted. In parallel with the Vidu MaaS API, enterprise customers gain access to dedicated expert consultations and technical support, helping them strategically plan, generate, and refine generative footage that captures the intended tone and emotion from concept to final delivery.

Vidu’s MaaS API and the Innovation Under the Hood

The Vidu MaaS API offers the best of Vidu’s years of research that established it as the first to commercialize industry-leading consistency between video frames. In fact, in its latest Vidu Q1 model, ShengShu Technology introduced major updates:

First-to-Last Frame generates professional-grade, believable and narratively coherent cinematic transitions from two uploaded video frames.

generates professional-grade, believable and narratively coherent cinematic transitions from two uploaded video frames. Outputs in 1080p for a clip of up to 5 seconds, offers high fidelity content.

for a clip of up to 5 seconds, offers high fidelity content. Generate AI Sound Effects and background music in an industry-first, 48 kHz HD audio.

and background music in an industry-first, 48 kHz HD audio. Reference-to-Video is the world’s first multi-entity consistency feature that generates consistent videos using descriptive prompts and across multiple image inputs of subjects (be it a person, animal or a brand’s products), differing scenes, and even across different perspectives.

is the world’s first feature that generates consistent videos using descriptive prompts and across multiple image inputs of subjects (be it a person, animal or a brand’s products), differing scenes, and even across different perspectives. A library of optimized scene templates deliver high-quality results with a generation success rate of 50%, which outcompetes other models.

In fact, Vidu Q1 has already proved to show early signs of being transformative. In one notable case, Laurent, a French creative director and video game artist, used the Vidu Q1 model to preserve a consistent visual identity across frames and sequences, which in most other AI models may distort appearances and attributes across reference videos, like changing the color of the main character’s hair.

About ShengShu Technology

Founded in March 2023, ShengShu Technology is a world-leading artificial intelligence company, specializing in the development of Multimodal Large Language Models. Driven by innovation, the company delivers cutting-edge MaaS and SaaS products that revolutionize creative production by enabling smarter, faster, and more scalable content creation. With its flagship video generation platform Vidu, ShengShu Technology’s solutions have reached more than 200 countries and regions around the world, spanning fields including interactive entertainment, advertising, film, animation, cultural tourism, and more.

