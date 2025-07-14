Publisher Two Virgins Begins Selling Books on Amazon.com in United States

TOKYO, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Two Virgins Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Publisher Two Virgins”), a Tokyo-based publishing company that handles a wide range of genres, including art, architecture, fashion, lifestyle, picture books, and comics, will begin selling works by Studio Ghibli, Tadanori Yokoo, Shuntaro Tanikawa, popular illustrators, and others on Amazon.com in the United States starting in July 2025. The publisher is pleased to announce a substantial increase in the number of titles available on Amazon.com in the United States, effective July 2025.

American readers now have the opportunity to purchase the following titles directly, which were previously available only in Japan: the reprint of “Tadanori Yokoo: Tadanori Yokoo’s Posthumous Works,” the first collection of works by the world-renowned artist; “Studio Ghibli: Architecture in Animation,” a collection of buildings featured in Studio Ghibli films; and “THE VISUAL,” a series of works by popular illustrators that has attracted attention overseas (available in both Japanese and English).

Main books available

TADANORI YOKOO Masterworks 1960s-70s/Tadanori Yokoo

Tadanori Yokoo’s Posthumous Works/Tadanori Yokoo

My Y-Junction Painting/Tadanori Yokoo

Me Y-Junction Photograph/Tadanori Yokoo

RAKUEN (lost & found/shuffle)/Shuntaro Tanikawa

Studio Ghibli: Architecture in Animation/Studio Ghibli

THE OCEAN WAVES THE VISUAL COLLECTION/Studio Ghibli

HEAVY DUTY TRADITIONAL/Yasuhiko Kobayashi

Yukio Akamine’s Style: To Dress, To Live (MON ONCLE)/Yukio Akamine

VINTAGE NIGEL CABOURN/Nigel Cabourn

guinea mate/Gakiya Isamu

THE SPACE OF POWER, THE POWER OF SPACE (English Edition)/Riken Yamamoto

THE VISUAL Baku Maeda Artworks Collection – Eye of Fire/Baku Maeda

THE VISUAL Luca Tieri Artworks Collection Synthesis/Luca Tieri

THE VISUAL Soichiro Kato Artworks Collection Keshin/Soichiro Kato

THE VISUAL Tomoko Hara Artworks Collection Lost and Found./Tomoko Hara

THE VISUAL Kabuki Artworks Collection tenesmus/Kabuki Sawako

THE VISUAL Haruka Makita Artworks Collection A Bouquet of Everyday Flowers/Haruka Makita

Started in May 2015 as part of the publishing-related group, Two Virgins Group, the publisher has recorded and disseminated the culture and scenery that breathe life into everyday life, as well as the diverse perspectives that are nurtured there, in the form of books. It will continue to look out into the wider world and convey “something that cannot be consumed.”

Official websites

Publisher Two Virgins: https://www.twovirgins.jp/

Two Virgins Group: https://twovirgins-group.com/

Publisher Two Virgins is working on international publishing; please download Two Virgins Publishing Catalog 2025 Summer (English): https://www.twovirgins.jp/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/english_mokuroku_202506_nyu.pdf

