Publisher Two Virgins Begins Selling Books on Amazon.com in United States
TOKYO, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Two Virgins Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Publisher Two Virgins”), a Tokyo-based publishing company that handles a wide range of genres, including art, architecture, fashion, lifestyle, picture books, and comics, will begin selling works by Studio Ghibli, Tadanori Yokoo, Shuntaro Tanikawa, popular illustrators, and others on Amazon.com in the United States starting in July 2025. The publisher is pleased to announce a substantial increase in the number of titles available on Amazon.com in the United States, effective July 2025.
American readers now have the opportunity to purchase the following titles directly, which were previously available only in Japan: the reprint of “Tadanori Yokoo: Tadanori Yokoo’s Posthumous Works,” the first collection of works by the world-renowned artist; “Studio Ghibli: Architecture in Animation,” a collection of buildings featured in Studio Ghibli films; and “THE VISUAL,” a series of works by popular illustrators that has attracted attention overseas (available in both Japanese and English).
Main books available
TADANORI YOKOO Masterworks 1960s-70s/Tadanori Yokoo
Tadanori Yokoo’s Posthumous Works/Tadanori Yokoo
My Y-Junction Painting/Tadanori Yokoo
Me Y-Junction Photograph/Tadanori Yokoo
RAKUEN (lost & found/shuffle)/Shuntaro Tanikawa
Studio Ghibli: Architecture in Animation/Studio Ghibli
THE OCEAN WAVES THE VISUAL COLLECTION/Studio Ghibli
HEAVY DUTY TRADITIONAL/Yasuhiko Kobayashi
Yukio Akamine’s Style: To Dress, To Live (MON ONCLE)/Yukio Akamine
VINTAGE NIGEL CABOURN/Nigel Cabourn
guinea mate/Gakiya Isamu
THE SPACE OF POWER, THE POWER OF SPACE (English Edition)/Riken Yamamoto
THE VISUAL Baku Maeda Artworks Collection – Eye of Fire/Baku Maeda
THE VISUAL Luca Tieri Artworks Collection Synthesis/Luca Tieri
THE VISUAL Soichiro Kato Artworks Collection Keshin/Soichiro Kato
THE VISUAL Tomoko Hara Artworks Collection Lost and Found./Tomoko Hara
THE VISUAL Kabuki Artworks Collection tenesmus/Kabuki Sawako
THE VISUAL Haruka Makita Artworks Collection A Bouquet of Everyday Flowers/Haruka Makita
Started in May 2015 as part of the publishing-related group, Two Virgins Group, the publisher has recorded and disseminated the culture and scenery that breathe life into everyday life, as well as the diverse perspectives that are nurtured there, in the form of books. It will continue to look out into the wider world and convey “something that cannot be consumed.”
Official websites
Publisher Two Virgins: https://www.twovirgins.jp/
Two Virgins Group: https://twovirgins-group.com/
Publisher Two Virgins is working on international publishing; please download Two Virgins Publishing Catalog 2025 Summer (English): https://www.twovirgins.jp/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/english_mokuroku_202506_nyu.pdf
