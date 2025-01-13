Shake Shack Names Justin Mennen as Chief Information and Technology Officer

Mennen to Oversee all Aspects of the Company’s Technology and Digital Capabilities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) today announced the appointment of Justin Mennen as Chief Information and Technology Officer, effective January 13, 2025. Mennen will report to Rob Lynch, CEO of Shake Shack, and will oversee all aspects of technology.





“Justin brings a wealth of experience as a technology leader to Shake Shack, along with an impressive track record of driving innovation across industries,” said Lynch. “He’s joining us at a pivotal time in our growth, and we’re confident his expertise will play a key role in elevating our operations and delivering an even better experience for our guests.”

As Chief Information and Technology Officer, Mennen will be responsible for overseeing Shake Shack’s information technology (IT) department, including the development and implementation of technology strategies, systems, and processes that support the Company’s operations and business objectives. He will work closely with the executive team to identify opportunities for technology innovation, improve business processes and enhance the guest experience.

“I’m honored to join Shake Shack, a brand that continues to redefine modern dining hospitality through innovation, technology, and exceptional guest experiences,” said Mennen. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive growth, advance our digital capabilities and deliver solutions that fuel Shake Shack’s ongoing success.”

Mennen is a seasoned technology leader with a deep expertise in technology strategy, cybersecurity and large-scale systems implementation across a number of industries. Most recently, Mennen served as EVP, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Rite Aid Corporation, where he led digital and technology organizations, enhancing online platforms and modernizing systems across 2,400 stores. Prior to Rite Aid, Mennen held key technology leadership roles at Estée Lauder, Compucom and Dell Technologies, driving innovation and operational improvements in each organization.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 570 locations system-wide, including over 370 in 34 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and 200 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | X: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack

Contacts

Media:

Meg Davis, Shake Shack



mcastranova@shakeshack.com

Investor Relations:

Melissa Calandruccio, ICR



Michelle Michalski, ICR



(844) SHACK-04 (844-742-2504)



investor@shakeshack.com