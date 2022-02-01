Shake Shack and Bounteous Win Acquia Engage Award

Global consultancy recognized for co-innovation work alongside Shake Shack.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerExperiences–Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands and an Acquia Global Partner, today announced its win alongside Shake Shack for the 2022 Acquia Engage Award in the Reimagining Customer Experience category.

The Acquia Engage Awards recognize the most outstanding digital experiences that organizations around the world are building with the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), including Drupal Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Acquia DAM. With a record number of award submissions this year, the Bounteous and Shake Shack partnership stood out.

Together, Bounteous and Shake Shack transformed Shake Shack’s digital experience. In a post-COVID world, Shake Shack needed a digital experience that was just as inviting and seamless as the in-Shack experience. Shake Shack had an outdated web experience that made ordering online disjointed. Bounteous helped Shake Shack streamline their digital experience between app and website ordering and broke down barriers to accelerate Shake Shack’s digital sales.

“We’re honored to accept this award alongside Shake Shack,” said Jeff Schurgin, VP of Operations Strategy and Governance at Bounteous. “The Bounteous and Shake Shack co-innovation partnership was key to delivering a digital experience on par with the superior in-Shack experience while allowing the necessary flexibility to pivot to new initiatives.”

This year’s competition attracted over 120 entries. Each submission was presented to a panel of respected digital experts, who evaluated them on functionality, integration, performance, user experience and other criteria.

“Showcasing the most impressive digital experiences across industries and geographies is a highlight of Acquia Engage,” said Mike Sullivan, CEO of Acquia. “Each customer’s story demonstrates the impact that creatively designed and thoroughly executed digital experiences can have on customer engagement and organizational performance.”

“Shake Shack has been on a multi-year journey optimizing our digital and in-store Guest experiences. Working with Bounteous and Acquia enabled us to deliver a fresh and modern web experience that our Guests have come to expect when engaging with Shake Shack digital products,” said Jeffrey Rausch, VP of Digital Technology at Shake Shack. “At the same time, we were able to deliver a flexible and easy-to-use platform where our marketing and product teams can keep content updated and relevant to Guests.”

Winning projects will be featured at the first stop of the Acquia Engage Digital Freedom Tour, which is taking place in Miami. Bounteous is a Platinum Sponsor of the tour and will be presenting during the keynote session on October 26th.

