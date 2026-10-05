SGI Global Partners Expands Scott Gelbard’s International Business Series Into AI for 2027

After more than 100 articles, the series for mid-market owners and family offices adds five new focus areas, including AI, cybersecurity, and succession planning

SGI Global Partners Inc. (“SGI”), a Vancouver-based boutique family office and strategic advisory firm, today announced that the International Business series by Founder and CEO Scott Gelbard will continue in 2027 with a new article every week and five new focus areas, led by artificial intelligence.

The expansion comes as mid-market owners face more change at once than at any point in a generation: AI is rewriting how companies operate, trade policy is redrawing supply chains, and a historic transfer of family wealth is already underway. The 2027 series is built to help owners navigate all of it.

Since launching two years ago, the series has published more than 100 articles across Medium, LinkedIn, and Blogger for mid-market business owners, family office executives, and entrepreneurs. Every article draws on Gelbard’s more than 25 years advising businesses across North America, Europe, and Asia.

What’s New in 2027

Five new focus areas join the series in 2027:

AI for the Mid-Market. How owners can use artificial intelligence to sharpen strategy, run leaner operations, and gain an edge in M&A and capital raising, without the enterprise budget.

Cybersecurity and Data Risk. Why a single breach can wipe out years of value, and what boards and owners need to have in place before buyers and investors start asking.

Succession and the Great Wealth Transfer. How founders and families can plan leadership handovers and protect generational wealth as trillions of dollars change hands over the next decade.

Tariffs and Trade Realignment. What shifting trade policy means for cross-border growth, supply chains, and market entry decisions in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Private Credit and Alternative Capital. How mid-market companies can access growth capital beyond traditional bank lending, from private credit funds to family office co-investment.

The Core Themes Continue

The new topics join the themes that built the series’ audience: international market entry, capital markets access, family office wealth management, mergers and acquisitions, ESG as a competitive advantage, and leadership and board governance.

“Most international expansions don’t fail because of bad markets. They fail because owners asked the wrong questions at the start,” said Scott Gelbard, Founder and CEO of SGI Global Partners. “Today, the hardest questions are about AI, trade, and who takes over the business next. This series exists to give owners straight answers, built on real experience, not hype.”

First Up in January

The 2027 series opens with three articles that set the tone for the year:

The Mid-Market AI Playbook: Where to Start Without an Enterprise Budget

Your Next Buyer Will Audit Your Cybersecurity. Are You Ready?

The Great Wealth Transfer Is Here. Most Family Businesses Aren’t Ready.

Where to Read

Read the International Business series at scottgelbard.com and sgiglobal.partners, and follow along on Medium and LinkedIn. A new article publishes every week throughout 2027.

About the International Business Series

The International Business series, published by SGI Global Partners and written by Founder and CEO Scott Gelbard, is a weekly publication for mid-market business owners, family office executives, and entrepreneurs. Launched in 2024, the series has published more than 100 articles on international growth, capital markets, family office strategy, mergers and acquisitions, ESG, and leadership. In 2027, it expands into artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, succession planning, global trade, and private credit. The series is available at scottgelbard.com, sgiglobal.partners, Medium, and LinkedIn.

About SGI Global Partners Inc.

SGI Global Partners Inc. is a Vancouver-based boutique family office and strategic advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and mid-market companies. Learn more at sgiglobal.partners.

About Scott Gelbard

Scott Gelbard is the Founder and CEO of SGI Global Partners Inc. and the Managing Partner of Peak Ventures, an international business consulting practice. With more than 25 years of advisory experience across North America, Europe, and Asia, Gelbard specializes in strategic growth, capital markets, and long-term value creation for founders, families, and mid-market enterprises.

Media Contact

SGI Global Partners Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

For media inquiries, visit sgiglobal.partners.

Email: aa@fairfax.partners

SOURCE: SGI Global Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire