Alexei Orlov: The Warning Signs Leaders Miss Before a Business Starts to Crack

Alexei Orlov, founder of MTM Choice and former Group CMO for Volkswagen across China and ASEAN, explains the early signals he urges leaders to watch for before growth turns into dysfunction.

The Signs Show up Before the Numbers Do

Alexei Orlov has spent almost 30 years inside businesses at the moment they were either about to break through or about to break down. He says the two moments often look similar from the outside. Revenue is climbing. Headcount is growing. Everyone is busy.

“The numbers are the last thing to tell you there’s a problem,” he says. “By the time the spreadsheet shows it, the damage has usually been happening for months.”

Orlov built MTM Choice from the ground up into a 200-person group with close to $55 million in annual revenue, after raising $35 million in growth funding. He also led a divisional integration inside Omnicom and served as Group CMO for Volkswagen across markets as different as China and ASEAN. Watching businesses scale, merge, and absorb new leadership has given him a specific list of signals he checks for, long before he looks at a financial statement.

When Growth Outpaces Culture

The first sign he names is simple: decisions start happening faster than relationships can keep up with.

“When a company is small, people argue things out face to face,” Orlov says. “As it scales, you start making decisions about people you’ve never actually met. That’s not automatically bad. But if nobody notices it’s happening, you’ve already lost something.”

He says the warning isn’t the speed itself. It’s the absence of anyone pausing to ask whether the speed still fits the business.

“I ask leaders one question constantly: who in this room actually knows the person/people this decision affects? If nobody can answer, with clarity … slow down.”

The Silence That Should Worry You

Orlov’s second warning sign is less obvious and, he says, more dangerous: a leadership team that stops disagreeing.

“Healthy businesses argue. Not loudly, not for sport, but genuinely,” he says. “When I walk into a room and everyone agrees instantly, on everything that doesn’t tell me the strategy is right. It warns me to check ..have people stopped feeling safe enough to say what they actually think.”

He traces this back to his own experience leading teams across cultures that think and argue differently from each other. In some markets, open disagreement in a meeting is normal. In others, it would be read as disrespect. Orlov says the mistake is assuming silence means alignment.

“Quiet doesn’t mean agreement. Sometimes it means people have already decided the conversation isn’t worth having with you. That’s the moment a business starts to hollow out from the inside, while everyone on paper looks like they’re getting along.”

What He Tells Leaders to Do

Orlov doesn’t offer a checklist. He says the discipline is smaller and harder than that: building in moments where people are asked directly what they actually think, and waiting long enough to hear the honest answer.

“I suggest to clients the same thing I remind myself. I don’t have the license on all the brains in the room. If I want to know whether something is working, I have to ask people who will tell me the truth even when it’s inconvenient.”

He also points to a signal specific to founder-led businesses: when a company can no longer function without its founder in every meeting.

“I went through the process of handing MTM Choice to new leadership after a decade of building it. If a business can’t survive a transition, that’s not loyalty to the founder. That’s a structural problem that’s been ignored for a long time.”

Orlov says none of these signs show up in a quarterly report. They show up in rooms, in who speaks, who stays quiet, and who gets asked for their opinion before a decision is already made.

“The companies that get into real trouble usually had people inside them who saw it coming,” he says. “The question is whether anyone built a culture where those people felt they could say so.”

About Alexei Orlov

Alexei Orlov is a global CEO, CMO, founder and strategic adviser based in the United States and the United Kingdom. He founded MTM Choice, a multidisciplinary creative and advisory group, and previously served as a Divisional CEO within Omnicom and as Group Chief Marketing Officer for Volkswagen across China and ASEAN. He remains an Advisor to the Chairman of MTM Choice and works with boards, founders, and leadership teams on transformation and growth.

Media Contact

Alexei Orlov

info@alexeiorlov-mtm.com

https://www.alexeiorlov-mtm.com/

SOURCE: Alexei Orlov

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