Seven Complete Care Centers Earn National Quality Award for Commitment to Quality Care

Recognition reflects continued excellence and organizational performance in quality care.

Complete Care is proud to announce that seven of its skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers have been recognized as recipients of the 2026 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).

The following Complete Care centers have earned the national distinction:

Complete Care at Barn Hill

Complete Care at Clark

Complete Care at Groton Regency

Complete Care at Hillside

Complete Care at Marcella

Complete Care at Monmouth

Complete Care at Orange Park

The Silver – Achievement in Quality Award is the second of three progressive levels within the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. Building upon the foundation established through the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award, the Silver Award recognizes providers that have developed effective approaches to improve organizational performance and health care outcomes. Recipients undergo a comprehensive evaluation of their leadership, strategic planning, workforce engagement, operations and performance to demonstrate sustained progress toward excellence.

To be eligible for the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award, organizations must first earn the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award and continue advancing their quality improvement journey. The rigorous Silver evaluation challenges providers to demonstrate how their organizational approaches lead to measurable improvements in performance and resident care while identifying additional opportunities for growth.

The seven recipients represent Complete Care’s ongoing investment in clinical excellence, operational performance, employee engagement and resident experience. Their achievement reflects the organization’s continued focus on strengthening quality systems and delivering compassionate, person-centered care across its network.

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework, a nationally recognized model that helps organizations improve quality, operational effectiveness and organizational performance. The Silver Award provides recipients with a clear pathway toward the program’s highest distinction, the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award.

About Complete Care

Complete Care is a leading provider of post-acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, long-term care, assisted living and residential living services, operating more than 85 care centers across eight states. Guided by its Standards of Care, Complete Care delivers personalized care experiences designed to improve outcomes, support recovery and enhance quality of life. Through advanced clinical programs, strong healthcare partnerships and a commitment to continuous improvement, Complete Care’s mission is to improve the lives it touches through extraordinary care and compassion.

For more information, visit www.mycompletecare.com.

Contact Information

Brianna Walulak, bwalulak@completecaremgmt.com

SOURCE: Complete Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire