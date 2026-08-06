ALIANDO Featured in CIO Review; CEO David Fuess Shares Vision for the Future of Cloud, Data, and AI

Recognition highlights ALIANDO’s expertise in Azure Cloud Modernization, Data & AI, and enterprise transformation.

ALIANDO is proud to announce its feature in CIO Review’s 2026 edition, highlighting the company’s expertise in Azure Cloud Modernization and Data AI Solutions. As part of the publication, ALIANDO CEO David Fuess was featured in an executive interview discussing the evolving role of cloud, data, and artificial intelligence in driving business transformation.

The feature reflects ALIANDO’s commitment to helping organizations modernize infrastructure, unlock the value of their data, strengthen security, and accelerate AI adoption through Microsoft technologies. As enterprises continue investing in AI, success increasingly depends on building modern cloud foundations, trusted data environments, and scalable governance frameworks.

“Organizations today need more than technology implementation-they need a strategic approach that connects cloud, data, security, and AI to measurable business outcomes,” said David Fuess, CEO of ALIANDO.

In the CIO Review feature, ALIANDO’s approach to helping organizations accelerate digital transformation is showcased alongside David’s perspective on the future of enterprise technology and the importance of aligning technology investments with business objectives.

The company is also featured within CIO Review’s Microsoft-focused coverage and included among leading Microsoft-focused solution providers. As Microsoft’s Frontier Partner, ALIANDO remains focused on helping organizations modernize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, establish data-driven cultures, and accelerate AI adoption with confidence.

About ALIANDO

ALIANDO is a global Microsoft solutions partner specializing in Cloud, Data & AI, Security, Modern Work, and Managed Services. Through strategic consulting, implementation expertise, and managed services, ALIANDO helps organizations accelerate innovation and achieve measurable business outcomes.

Media Contact:

bobby@aliando.com

Bobby Lynch

CMO, ALIANDO

SOURCE: ALIANDO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire