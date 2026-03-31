Service Provider Deploys ARIA Cybersecurity’s ADR & AZT PROTECT(TM) Solution to Protect Its AI Cloud-Based Service Infrastructure

ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), announced its first deployment of AZT PROTECT™ and ADR across an entire cloud-based services’ production infrastructure.

A leader in cloud-based commercial content automation services deployed AZT PROTECT in combination with ARIA ADR as a managed service to lock down and protect their operations’ critical applications, processes, and infrastructure from attacks.

This provider specializes in business process automation with a focus on simplifying content-based processes. Not only allowing these to become automated but applying the use of their AI to improve the information generated, for increased productivity, and more valuable services.

This is where ARIA comes in – to secure this provider’s infrastructure and their critical processes. ARIA leverages its ADR and AZT solutions combined to monitor and protect the entire environment, freeing up provider staff to focus on advancing their valuable service offerings.

“Working with the ARIA team has been a great experience. They continuously monitor all our surfaces to stop threats in the infrastructure with ADR and with AZT, lock down critical processes,” said the Director of IT. “We sailed through our ISO and other security audits thanks to the information and reporting provided by the solution. Not only is ARIA’s technology great, but it’s also the responsiveness of the staff that we know we can rely on.”

“We are grateful to be a trusted vendor for this AI-based service provider,” said Gary Southwell, President of ARIA Cybersecurity. “They were able to rapidly deploy both ADR and AZT across their entire environment, allowing them to rapidly scale while staying secure. The ARIA SoC team monitors the entire solution continuously so that staff can focus on building out their production infrastructure that is enabling their rapid growth.”

ARIA’s ADR solution provides a means to continuously monitor the entire cloud infrastructure, including monitoring all internal traffic, all device-level logs, and cloud service infrastructure alert output to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. ARIA’ AZT protects at the critical process level. Stopping application-level attacks and reporting what has happened up through the ADR system that can correlate and report what is happening from a single screen, simplifying the work and increasing the speed of the SoC team to respond, as well as providing the required compliance reporting.

To learn more about ARIA ADR

To learn more about ARIA AZT PROTECT

About ARIA Cybersecurity

ARIA Cybersecurity , a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact

Gary Southwell

info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire