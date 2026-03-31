Greene Concepts Highlights Be Water(TM) Inclusion in Distinctive Assets’ “Everyone Wins” Gift Bags During OSCARS(R) Week

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, today announced that Be Water was included in Distinctive Assets’ independently produced “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags distributed during OSCARS® week, one of the entertainment industry’s most visible annual events.

The Company believes this inclusion represents a meaningful brand visibility milestone, positioning Be Water among products selected for distribution to high-profile nominees in major acting and directing categories.

According to Distinctive Assets, recipients included select nominees such as Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, Elle Fanning, Jacob Elordi, Rose Byrne, Delroy Lindo, and other nominees recognized during Hollywood’s biggest week.

Important Notice: The “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags are not affiliated with, sponsored by, endorsed by, or otherwise connected to the OSCARS®, the Academy Awards, or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The gift bags are independently produced by Distinctive Assets.

Be Water is sourced from artesian spring and aquifer formations beneath North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, where the surrounding crystalline bedrock dates back approximately one billion years, and is bottled at source at Greene Concepts’ owned and operated Marion, North Carolina production facility.

The Company’s water source benefits from natural geological filtration through ancient crystalline bedrock formations, producing a naturally balanced mineral profile that includes calcium, magnesium, and silica.

Following collection, the water undergoes controlled filtration and ozone treatment to ensure purity and consistency while maintaining its naturally occurring mineral composition.

“Being included during OSCARS® week in a nationally visible nominee gift program is an important brand awareness milestone for Be Water,” said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. “This type of third-party recognition helps elevate awareness of our brand as we continue expanding our retail and e-commerce footprint.”

Be Water is currently available through select Walmart locations, Amazon, Walmart.com, and Camping World as the Company continues its retail expansion initiatives.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

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