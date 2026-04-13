Senné Expands Its Greater Boston Team with New Agents

These new additions span the Seaport, Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Arlington and Belmont, bringing combined expertise in residential experience to Senné’s growing New England footprint

BOSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Senné, the Boston-based boutique residential real estate and property management firm, today announced the addition of 4 new agents across its Greater Boston operations. The hires reflect Senné’s continued commitment to building teams of specialists who are genuinely embedded in the communities they serve — from the Seaport to Somerville, from Boston to Belmont and farther afield.

NEW AGENT ROSTER

AGENT NAME MARKET / OFFICE SPECIALTY / FOCUS Gina Carme Arlington Residential Sales Karen McLaine Arlington Residential Sales, Investments Alissa Parziale Boston Investments, Developers Teri Kirkland Arlington Residential Sales

ABOUT THE NEW AGENTS

Agent 1: Gina Carme, Associate

Originally from Waltham, Gina holds a BA in Art History from Trinity College in Washington, D.C., along with a Web and Graphic Design Certificate from Clark University. Her professional background includes web design, municipal government, and customer service — experience that has shaped her strong communication skills, creative problem-solving abilities, design eye, and attention to detail. These strengths translate seamlessly into real estate, where clear guidance, a can-do attitude and preparation are key.

Agent 2: Karen McLaine, Associate

Originally from Belmont, Karen began her career at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, where a summer position grew into a 30-year career spanning accounting, finance, and leadership. She ultimately served as Department Manager and Accounting Officer, overseeing complex financial operations in a fast-paced, mission-driven environment. This nonprofit background informs her work in real estate, where attention to detail, organization, fast-pace, budget-focus, and clear communication are essential. Karen has been an investment property owner for more than 18 years, giving her firsthand perspective on the financial and practical considerations of buying, selling, and managing property.

Agent 3: Alissa Parziale, Associate

Alissa offers a deeply rooted understanding of the city’s dynamic and layered urban markets. Working closely with buyers, sellers, investors, and developers, Alissa approaches every transaction with discipline, discretion, and a focus on long-term vision. She understands that real estate goes beyond a single transaction—it is about building equity, protecting value, and creating lasting opportunity. By combining thoughtful guidance with strong market positioning and confident negotiation, she ensures her clients can move forward purposefully and effectively. Alissa’s philosophy is grounded in clear communication and an earnest dedication to her clients’ goals. Whether navigating a complex sale or finding the right investment, she provides the high-caliber expertise needed to get it done.

Agent 4: Teri Kirkland Associate

A true New England “townie,” Teri Kirkland brings an unmatched, lifelong perspective to the Greater Boston real estate market. Born and raised in Arlington, she possesses the deep-rooted community knowledge that only a local can provide. Teri’s approach is defined by the Senné core values of earnest sincerity and grounded relationships.

Teri’s academic background in criminal justice, psychology, and sociology from the University of Hartford provides her with a unique understanding of human interaction and negotiation. Whether she is helping a family find their next chapter in the Suburbs or sharing her favorite gallery spots from her summers spent in Provincetown, her dedication to her clients is purposeful and direct.

QUOTE

“As we enter another New England spring, we mix hope and anticipation of a strong real estate market with the knowledge that there will be some unexpected bumps in the road along the way. I am excited for these latest additions to our growing Residential team. Alissa, Gina, Karen and Teri represent the best mix of experience, energy and expertise, ready for anything that this market brings.”

— William Senné, Founder & CEO, Senné

CLOSING

These additions bring Senné’s Residential Real estate team to over 65 agents, expanding the firm’s capacity to serve buyers, sellers, and property owners across New England.

Each of the new agents is now accepting clients. To reach out to them, please contact us at 617.314.9400 or at sennere.com.

ABOUT SENNÉ

Senné is a boutique residential real estate and property management firm rooted in New England. Founded by William Senné and headquartered in Boston, the firm operates across Greater Boston, Cambridge, Arlington, the Seacoast, Cape Cod, and the White Mountains. Senné is privately held and comprises 100+ experts, offering a full range of services: residential sales, leasing, property management, development, capital solutions, and investment — all built on the belief that excellence and genuine human connection are not mutually exclusive. Leveraging the expertise of its diverse team, Senné creates innovative solutions for a wide array of clients, helping them achieve their most important goals.

Media Contact

James Vershbow

75 Park Ave.

Arlington

781.648.6900

Frank Hwang

CMO

One Lewis Wharf

Boston

617.306.4475

sennere.com

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