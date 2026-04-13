PARAMOUNT TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 4, 2026

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Paramount Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) announced today that it will report first quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, May 4, 2026. The company will conduct a conference call following the release of its earnings materials, with a live audio webcast available on Paramount’s Investors homepage at ir.paramount.com beginning at 1:45 p.m. (PT) / 4:45 p.m. (ET).

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 800-715-9871 (U.S. domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international) using conference ID 69697. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available on May 4 in the Events and Webcasts section of Paramount’s Investors homepage.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on Paramount’s Investors homepage as well.

To automatically receive Paramount’s latest financial news by email, please visit the Investors homepage and subscribe to email alerts.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company’s portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America’s most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME®, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Skydance Animation, Film, Television, and Interactive/Games, and the newly established Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

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SOURCE Paramount Skydance Corporation